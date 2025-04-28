Positivesingles® Launches 'Deeply Honest Questions' In Private Chat

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New feature enhances meaningful connections by enabling users to answer personal prompts directly in one-on-one conversations.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PositiveSingles, the largest and most trusted dating platform for singles living with sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), announced a new chat-based feature called“Deeply Honest Questions.” With this feature, members can now ask and answer personal profile prompts directly within private one-on-one chat windows. The change means that questions which used to appear on profile pages (such as“What's your favorite season?”) will now appear in live conversations, allowing matches to respond instantly and naturally.In practice, the chat will prompt the other user to reply to the question inline, keeping the conversation flowing and personal. For example, one illustrative exchange shows a member responding with a warm joke:“What's the only thing more stubborn than my cat? Me, fighting through the tough days!” right in the private chat. The feature also surfaces profile highlights to spark more discussion. If they choose, users can share favorite first-date ideas, personal stories about living with their condition (such as how they stay positive while managing an STD), or even swap uplifting quotes – one profile featured the line“My diagnosis changed my life, but it never changed my worth.” These elements make it easy to find common ground, share encouragement, and build deeper connections through genuine conversation.“With this new feature added directly to the chat window, we're fostering deeper, more personal connections in a safe and confidential space,” said Dani Johnson, Product Supervisor at PositiveSingles.“It allows members to be themselves and explore compatibility through genuine conversations.”By bringing these prompts into the chat, the experience becomes more fluid and friendly. Members no longer need to leave the conversation to check the profile before answering, making interactions feel more organic. It also opens up a new, low-pressure way for members to spark dialogue, discover common ground, and deepen connections through honest, personal exchanges.For more information about the Deeply Honest Questions feature or to try it out, visit PositiveSingles .

Dani Johnson

PositiveSingles / SuccessfulMatch

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.