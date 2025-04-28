403
Industry News In Brief (April 28, 2025)
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Stagwell agency Hunter has launched Bobbie, a new influencer and creator marketing solution offering end-to-end services with an emphasis on building authentic connections. Built on consumer insights, data, and AI, Bobbie aims to close the gap between growing demand for influencer marketing and limited internal resources. Bobbie will operate out of New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, and London, serving North American and UK clients. Hunter will continue to offer influencer marketing as part of its integrated services, while Bobbie will focus on influencer-first programs including brand ambassador initiatives, creator content, and affiliate marketing. Donetta Allen (pictured, right), Hunter's chief influencer officer, will serve as president of the new offering. Monica Caponigro (pictured, left) will serve as managing director.
NEW YORK - The Public Relations Global Network has named Detroit-based Franco as its new member agency for Michigan, expanding PRGN's US footprint following Franco's recent acquisition of Bianchi Public Relations. Franco, a women-led agency founded in 1964, brings integrated communications expertise across sectors including automotive, tech, and manufacturing. CEO Tina Kozak becomes PRGN's first female agency head, adding to the network's diversity and leadership depth. With 35 staffers and a client roster that includes Comerica Bank and FORVIA, Franco offers a mix of PR, digital, and creative services tailored for both B2B and B2C clients. The move builds on PRGN's recent global growth in markets like Taiwan and Spain.
ANNAPOLIS, MD - Crosby Marketing has awarded its 2025 Crosby Marketing & Media Studies Scholarships to Juda Goldstein of Broadneck High School and Jordan Bull of Chesapeake Science Point Public Charter School. The $5,000 scholarships, given through the Scholarships for Scholars program, recognize high school seniors planning careers in marketing or media. Goldstein, a self-taught filmmaker active in school and community productions, plans to major in business and film. Bull, who has combined marketing internships with academic and athletic achievements, will attend the University of Maryland as a communications major.
