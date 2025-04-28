Kord Fire Protection Announces New Headquarters In Studio City
"We're thrilled to take this next big step," said Darius Kordabadi, CEO of Kord Fire Protection. "By consolidating our teams under one roof, we're streamlining our operations and enhancing our ability to serve all of Southern California with even greater efficiency and responsiveness."
The Studio City facility offers increased space, modernized infrastructure, and improved accessibility, positioning Kord Fire Protection to better support both residential and commercial clients across the region. The move aligns with the company's mission to lead the industry in safety, reliability, and innovation.
Kord Fire Protection will begin operating out of the new headquarters this summer.
Kord Fire Protection is a full-service fire safety company specializing in the inspection, installation, and maintenance of fire protection systems for commercial, industrial, military, and residential properties. With decades of experience, Kord is committed to keeping Southern California safe-one building at a time.
Our comprehensive services include fire extinguishers , fire doors , fire sprinklers , fire alarms , fire suppression systems , fire pumps , standpipes , exit and emergency lighting , fire hoses, and more.
