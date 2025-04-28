BTSE Enterprise Solutions To Kick Off BTSE Broker API Hackathon In Dubai

BTSE Enterprise Solutions, a global leader in fintech and blockchain technology, will announce the launch of its BTSE Broker API Hackathon at a kick-off event, dubbed “Make it Flow” on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM (UTC+4) in Dubai. This event will mark the beginning of a dynamic competition inviting developers, Web3 and DeFi innovators, entrepreneurs, and founders, encouraging the creation of consumer-focused crypto applications utilizing the BTSE Broker API.

The kick-off event will feature a keynote speech by Blake Perez, Head of Enterprise Strategy at BTSE , who will share his vision for the future of crypto trading and the opportunities enabled by BTSE's API technology. Attendees will gain deep insights into the API's capabilities during a technical deep dive session, followed by an overview of the hackathon format, participation guidelines, and evaluation criteria.

The BTSE Broker API Hackathon officially begins on April 29, 2025 , and runs through September 30, 2025 , culminating in a highly anticipated demo day at Token 2049 Singapore in early October . During this period, teams will develop innovative projects using the BTSE Broker API, aiming to push the boundaries of crypto trading applications and blockchain integration. BTSE Enterprise Solutions will give up to 1 million USDT to the best submissions.

Event Highlights Include:



Keynote Address: Blake Perez will outline the future landscape of crypto applications and how BTSE's API ecosystem is designed to empower developers.

Technical Demonstrations: Showcasing the architecture and use cases of the BTSE Broker API to inspire innovative solutions.

Hackathon Overview: Detailed walkthrough of the challenge structure, timelines, and criteria for success.

Interactive Q&A: Opportunity for attendees to engage directly with BTSE experts. Networking Session: Facilitating collaboration and idea exchange among participants.

Who Should Attend:



Developers eager to build cutting-edge crypto applications

Web3 and DeFi innovators looking to leverage powerful API infrastructure Entrepreneurs and startup founders seeking to disrupt the crypto space

Registration:

Attendance at the kick-off event requires prior registration and approval by the host. Interested participants can request to join via the .

Hackathon Details:

Developers who are interested in participating in the hackathon can register their details at the .

About BTSE Enterprise Solutions

builds on BTSE's award-winning crypto exchange platform, providing clients with robust infrastructure and tools to launch their own blockchain businesses. More details are available at

About BTSE Group