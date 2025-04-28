Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra To Present Premiere Of Dana Alfardan's Latest Work

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra is set to present the premiere of Dana Alfardan's latest work, Tempest, on May 2, 2025, from 7.30 at the Katara Cultural Village Opera House.

Under the direction of conductor Giovanni Pasini, who also serves as the Principal Viola player of the QPO, this performance promises to take audiences on a profound musical journey. Inspired by the vivid imagery of water and storms, Tempest delves into themes of resilience, personal development, and self-exploration.

The concert will feature performances by Taufik Mirkhan on qanun, Ibrahim Kadar on ney, and vocalists Ranine Chaar, Mansour Al Mohannadi, Aura Ananda, and Aga Krzyzanowska, along with the Aljabilat Band providing Khalleeji percussion, and the song“Canto della Tonnara: Cialoma,” celebrating the tradition of tuna fishing.

Dana is Qatari contemporary composer, songwriter and symphonic artist, drawing on her rich cultural heritage and influenced by her love of world music, her work is a blend of Arabic influenced contemporary classical, epic in scale and universally accessible.

Dana is the Cultural Ambassador of the internationally renowned Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra (QPO) and she played alongside the London Metropolitan Orchestra at the iconic Theatre Royal Haymarket in London, debuting with a full program of her repertoire and bringing Qatari music to a UK audience for the first time, before going off to perform bespoke music at iconic venues around the world.

Through this and in conjunction with her compositions forming Qatar's musical canon from scratch, alongside her commitment to education programs nurturing the creative talents of her country's next generation, she is contributing to the very creation of Qatar's burgeoning music industry from its very foundations.