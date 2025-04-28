403
Parnika India Empowers 10,000+ Women Entrepreneurs Through Its Women's Support Program
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 28, 2025 - Parnika India, a distinguished leader in the manufacturing & global export of exquisite women's ethnic wear based out of Surat and a strong proponent of inclusive entrepreneurship, has further strengthened its social impact initiative through its Women Support Program, a dedicated effort to empower women entrepreneurs, especially those looking to build businesses from home. The initiative has already enabled over 10,000 women across India to begin their entrepreneurial journeys with minimal investment and maximum support.
Launched with the core mission of making women self-reliant and confident in their business pursuits, the Women Support Program offers comprehensive training in areas such as business development, time management, social media marketing, and digital customer engagement. These modules are specially curated to help homemakers, working mothers, and aspiring entrepreneurs operate flexible, home-based ventures with ease and confidence.
"As manufacturers, we have a unique opportunity to extend wholesale pricing and low-investment business models to women who wish to start from scratch. Our model ensures healthy profit margins even with minimal capital, allowing women to start lean but scale effectively. We've seen homemakers evolve into confident business owners with steady monthly incomes; their stories are a testament to what's possible when intent meets the right opportunity," said Vishal Pacheriwal, Managing Director of Parnika India.
To further assist these entrepreneurs, Parnika India provides a robust set of marketing tools, including professionally designed digital creatives, ready-to-use product catalogs, WhatsApp message templates, and content for social media promotions. These resources simplify the go-to-market process, making it easier for women to focus on selling and building customer relationships.
The measurable impacts of the program have been notable: improved digital literacy, greater financial independence, and increased social influence. Many participants have gone on to become local role models, encouraging other women in their communities to pursue entrepreneurship.
Looking ahead, Parnika India plans to expand the reach of the Women Support Program to empower over 100,000 women entrepreneurs by 2030. The initiative aligns with the company's broader mission to make entrepreneurship accessible regardless of location, background, or financial resources.
About Parnika India
Founded in Surat, Gujarat, Parnika India is a leader in the manufacturing and global export of exquisite women's ethnic wear, boasting over 42 years of experience. As the B2B segment of Parvati Fabrics, the company has been a pioneer in crafting exquisite sarees, lehengas, kurtis, and designer fabrics, blending tradition with modern fashion. Parnika India is renowned for its focus on quality, innovation, and attention to detail, ensuring that each product, whether a saree or a fabric, reflects the rich heritage of Indian craftsmanship. The company's mission is to empower communities and offer entrepreneurial opportunities, particularly to women, while maintaining strong ethical values and a commitment to social initiatives.
