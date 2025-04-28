403
North Korea Confirms Military Deployment to Russia
(MENAFN) North Korea has officially confirmed its dispatch of military personnel to Russia to aid in an operation aimed at countering a Ukrainian incursion.
This announcement came just days after Moscow recognized the involvement of North Korean troops in the liberation of the Kursk Region from Ukrainian forces.
In a report delivered to Russian Leader Vladimir Putin, General Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the General Staff, commended the efforts of North Korean soldiers in assisting Russian forces to liberate the Kursk Region.
This operation was crucial in pushing back Ukrainian troops from the area.
Based on North Korea's state media, leader Kim Jong-un personally instructed his military to join Russian forces in the mission "to annihilate Ukrainian neo-Nazi occupiers and liberate the Kursk region."
The report detailed that North Korean troops played a key role in repelling the Ukrainian forces.
A news agency quoted an official statement from the Central Military Commission, affirming that "the operations for liberating the Kursk area to repel the adventurous invasion of the Russian Federation by the Ukrainian authorities were victoriously concluded."
The deployment of North Korean soldiers to Russian territory was facilitated under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between Moscow and Pyongyang, which was activated in December of the previous year.
This agreement ensures mutual military support in case of an attack, committing both nations to provide assistance "by all means available," as per Article 51 of the UN Charter.
