Kim Jong-un Offers Tribute to Troops Deployed in Russia
(MENAFN) North Korean president Kim Jong-un has hailed the troops his nation sent to Russia under a mutual defense agreement, calling them heroes and ensuring that their sacrifices will be eternally commemorated in their home country, based on a report from the country’s state media on Monday.
The presence of North Korean forces in the Kursk Region, long speculated, was officially confirmed on Saturday during a televised meeting between Russian Leader Vladimir Putin and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov.
In this meeting, Gerasimov commended the DPRK troops for “demonstrating high professionalism, courage, and heroism in battle.”
The North Korean soldiers were reportedly safeguarding Russian territory “as their own,” exhibiting “indomitable will and ultimate sacrifice,” as stated by the Central Military Commission in Pyongyang on Monday.
Their heroic actions, the commission further noted, had achieved “legendary accomplishments” and reinforced the “unbreakable alliance” between North Korea and Russia.
Kim Jong-un also expressed that, “Those who fought for justice are all heroes and representatives of the nation’s honor,” as quoted by the media.
While the exact number of North Korean troops deployed and those who lost their lives in combat were not disclosed, Kim emphasized the importance of the homeland remembering their bravery.
He also called for special national measures to honor and care for the families of the fallen veterans.
