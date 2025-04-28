403
Lip reader unveils Trump’s Vatican request from Macron
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump reportedly told French President Emmanuel Macron to step aside during a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky at the Vatican, according to a professional lip reader quoted by British media. The encounter took place on the sidelines of Pope Francis’ funeral on Saturday, where video footage showed Zelensky walking toward Trump and briefly looking back, seemingly expecting Macron to join the conversation. Three chairs had been set up, indicating a possible three-way discussion.
However, as Macron approached, Zelensky greeted him warmly with a smile and a hand gesture, but moments later, a staff member quietly removed the third chair. The footage revealed Trump gesturing assertively, signaling that the conversation would be held solely between him and Zelensky, with Macron eventually stepping back.
Nicola Hickling, a lipreader and expert witness, described the exchange to The Sun, stating that Trump extended his hands to both leaders before telling Macron, "You are not in the right here, I need you to do me a favor, you should not be here." Zelensky reportedly nodded in agreement, while a nearby vicar appeared concerned by the conversation.
French diplomatic sources downplayed the awkward moment, claiming that Macron had no intention of joining the discussion. They explained that the third chair was initially intended for an interpreter, but the situation evolved into a one-on-one conversation between Trump and Zelensky.
This brief meeting marked the first face-to-face encounter between Trump and Zelensky since their tense White House meeting in February. The discussion took place amid Trump’s push for Ukraine to accept a peace proposal that involves freezing the conflict and recognizing Crimea as part of Russia, a condition Zelensky has firmly rejected. Meanwhile, Macron has stressed that any peace deal must safeguard Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, adding to tensions between the US and France.
