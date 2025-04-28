7 Indians Enter Finals On Day 9 Of Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing C'ships

MENAFN - IANS) Amman, April 28 (IANS) Six women were among the seven Indian pugilists who booked their place in the U-17 finals as India continued its strong showing on Day 9 at the Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships.

With these results, India now has 21 boxers across U-15 and U-17 categories set to contest for gold. Overall India was guaranteed 43 medals before the play began, but bronzes turned to silver and gold after Indian pugilist booked their place in the finals.

The U-17 women boxers delivered an overall dominant display, led by Ahaana Sharma (50 kg), who stormed into the final with a first-round knockout victory over Kyrgyzstan's Akmaral Amantaieva. Khushi Chand (44–46 kg) edged Ukraine's Oleksandra Cherevata 3-2, while Jannat (54 kg), Simranjeet Kaur (60 kg), Harsika (63 kg), and Anshika (80+ kg) also registered commanding wins to confirm their places in the final bouts.

In the men's U-17 section, Devansh (80 kg) put on a composed performance to defeat Vietnam's Nguyen Trong Tien 4-1 and secure his spot in the final.

Earlier, nine of the 12 women's U-15 boxers won their respective semfinal bouts to progress ahead. In the women's U-15 semifinals, Komal (30-33 kg), Navya (58 kg), and Sunaina (61 kg) secured dominant RSC (Referee Stopped Contest) victories. Khushi Ahlawat (35 kg), Tamanna (37 kg), Princi (52 kg), and Trushana Mohite (67 kg) posted convincing wins by clear points margins.

Milky Meinam (43 kg) battled hard to edge out her opponent in a tight 3-2 result, rounding off a highly successful day for India's young female boxers. Svi (40 kg) and Vanshika (70+ kg) had received byes to the final.

In the men's U-15 competition, Sanskar Vinod (35 kg) became the first to secure a place in the title bout with a RSC win over Kyrgyzstan's Arsen Zhorobaev.

Sanskar was later joined in the final round by Rudraksh Singh Khaidem (46 kg), Abhijeet (61 kg), and Lakhsay Phogat (64 kg), all of whom won on points.

Day 9 results:

Men's U-17 – Semifinals

48 kg: Meetei Ambekar Lairenlakpam (IND) lost to Zobeir Eisazehi (IRI) – WP 1:4

50 kg: Aman Dev (IND) lost to Khalif Rassul (KAZ) – WP 0:5

52 kg: Tikam Singh (IND) lost to Temirali Temirbayev (KAZ) – WP 0:5

54 kg: Udham Singh Raghav (IND) lost to Bobomurod Boymirzaev (UZB) – WP 0:5

57 kg: Rahul Gariya (IND) lost to Zubair Akramov (KGZ) – WP 0:5

63 kg: Aman Siwach (IND) lost to Saidkhuja Sadillakhujaev (UZB) – WP 0:5

80 kg: Devansh (IND) def. Nguyen Trong Tien (VIE) – WP 4:1

Women's U-17 – Semifinals

44-46 kg: Khushi Chand (IND) def. Oleksandra Cherevata (UKR) – WP 3:2

48 kg: Jiya (IND) lost to Nazokat Mardonova (UZB) – WP 2:3

50 kg: Ahaana Sharma (IND) def. Akmaral Amantaieva (KGZ) – KO R1

54 kg: Jannat (IND) def. Balym Gabitkyzy (KAZ) – WP 5:0

60 kg: Simranjeet Kaur (IND) def. Daria Serhiienko (UKR) – WP 5:0

63 kg: Harsika (IND) def. Kateryna Moroz (UKR) – WP 5:0

66 kg: Prachi (IND) lost to Dilyara Tursynbek (KAZ) – WP 0:5

70 kg: Himanshi (IND) lost to Kamila Ospanova (KAZ) – WP 0:5

75 kg: Sanvi (IND) lost to Diana Nadyrbek (KAZ) – WP 0:5

80 kg: Prachi Khatri (IND) lost to Friza Tazhibaieva (KAZ) WP 1:4

80+ kg: Anshika (IND) def. Elnura Kongyrat (KAZ) WP 5:0