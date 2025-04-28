403
Moscow praises N-Korean ‘solidarity’ in Kursk Area liberation
(MENAFN) Russia has expressed gratitude for North Korea’s support in repelling Ukrainian forces from the Kursk Region, with Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova highlighting the strong solidarity between the two nations. The presence of North Korean forces in the region was officially confirmed during a televised meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov.
This military cooperation stems from the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement signed between Moscow and Pyongyang last December, which includes provisions for mutual military support during times of conflict. Zakharova emphasized that this solidarity exemplifies the allied nature of the relationship between Russia and North Korea.
General Gerasimov praised the North Korean troops for their professionalism, courage, and resilience, particularly in their efforts to liberate the area around Sudzha, previously occupied by Ukrainian forces. While there had been speculation about North Korean involvement in the conflict, neither Moscow nor Pyongyang had confirmed it until now, with Putin previously stating that both countries would determine how to implement their commitments under the partnership.
