US officials raise questions about Washington's evolving approach to global security
(MENAFN) Recent comments from senior US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Peter Hegseth, have raised questions about Washington's evolving approach to global security. Rubio stated that the US is gaining a better understanding of Russia's position amid ongoing Ukraine negotiations, while Hegseth declared that the US can no longer act as Europe’s sole security guarantor. These statements suggest a potential strategic compromise that could align with Russia’s long-standing efforts to reshape European security, as laid out in its 2021 proposals.
For nearly 80 years, the European security structure has been designed to limit Russia's influence. After World War II, the international order centered on containing Russia, a principle that Western nations have prioritized even above their own interests. Moving away from this framework would signal the collapse of the old order and the need for a new one. The current upheavals in US politics make such a shift increasingly plausible, though not without challenges.
As the US faces a rising China and a waning global influence, it must reassess its foreign policy priorities. Support for Ukraine and European allies is becoming too costly, especially with growing domestic demands. The perception of American security guarantees for Europe has always been more psychological than practical. These guarantees served to deter Russia, but even during the Cold War, Russia had no genuine interest in attacking Western Europe.
Furthermore, Washington's priorities have always focused on protecting American citizens, rather than fulfilling foreign obligations. The primary risks in recent years have been related to US interests, not Europe’s defense. Even the most Russia-averse European nations, such as those in the Baltics, have recognized the reality of the US’s limited security commitment.
Europe’s reliance on US security has allowed them to pursue hostile policies toward Russia without investing in their own defense, creating a fragile European unity. With America’s potential withdrawal from European security, Russia should adopt a cautious and calculated approach rather than act aggressively. Historically, Russia has preferred diplomacy over war, and its response to the shifting US stance will be measured. The global order is quietly evolving, not through bold statements, but through the gradual reassertion of sovereignty and the diminishing of old illusions.
