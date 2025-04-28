403
Vatican requests from mourners to not snap selfies with Pope Francis
(MENAFN) Vatican officials have asked mourners to refrain from taking photos with the late Pope Francis as he lay in state at St. Peter’s Basilica, urging a respectful and solemn atmosphere during the mourning period. This request followed the circulation of images and videos showing visitors posing near the pope’s casket. Vatican staff reminded the public to avoid using mobile phones and maintain an environment of prayer and reflection.
A Vatican spokesperson emphasized the importance of dignity during the occasion, requesting visitors not to take photos. Since the public viewing began on Wednesday, approximately 250,000 mourners have visited to pay their respects, with St. Peter’s Basilica remaining open overnight to accommodate the large crowds.
On Friday evening, a private ceremony led by Cardinal-Camerlengo Kevin Farrell sealed the pope's coffin in a tradition that has been followed for centuries. A white silk cloth was placed over Pope Francis’ face, and a bag containing coins and medals minted during his papacy was placed inside. The coffin was then sealed with a cross, his coat of arms, and official Vatican seals, as preparations were made for the funeral scheduled for Saturday morning. Thousands, including world leaders and dignitaries, are expected to attend the funeral, paying tribute to the 266th pope, whose legacy the Vatican says remains in the hearts of both the Church and humanity.
