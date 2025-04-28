403
RSF Massacre in Sudan Claims 31 Lives
(MENAFN) At least 31 civilians were reported killed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Omdurman, located north of Sudan’s capital Khartoum, according to volunteer groups on Sunday.
The Sudanese Doctors Network, a volunteer organization, stated, "An RSF force carried out a horrific massacre, executing 31 people from the Al-Salha area, including underage children, in the deadliest documented mass killing the area has ever witnessed."
"We consider this mass execution a war crime and a crime against humanity. We call on the international community to act urgently to save the remaining civilians and to open safe corridors to allow them to leave Al-Salha, which is home to thousands of unarmed civilians," the group stated.
Another volunteer group, the Central Resistance Committees of Al-Salha, also reported the killings, saying that RSF forces abducted and executed unarmed civilians. "Available data suggests that the number of civilians killed exceeds 30," they noted.
The Emergency Lawyers Initiative, a third volunteer group, condemned the act as "a brutal crime and a grave violation of all international conventions, amounting to war crimes and crimes against humanity."
Videos shared by RSF soldiers, dressed in uniforms, showed detainees sitting on the ground before being shot, with one soldier heard stating, "We will leave no prisoners anymore."
The RSF has control over the Al-Salha area in southern Omdurman, where intense fighting continues between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF. As of yet, the RSF has not responded to the accusations.
Since mid-April 2023, Sudan has been embroiled in conflict between the SAF and RSF, resulting in tens of thousands of deaths and leaving over 15 million people displaced, according to the International Organization for Migration.
