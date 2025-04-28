403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkey Vows to Defend Syrian Sovereignty, Urges Action on Gaza Crisis
(MENAFN) Turkey firmly opposes any moves that could compromise Syria's territorial unity and called for stronger international efforts to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Sunday during a joint press briefing with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani.
Fidan also held talks with Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, during his visit.
In his remarks, Fidan reiterated Ankara’s stance against initiatives that could fragment Syria or support armed groups operating outside the state’s control. He emphasized Turkey's vision of a Syria governed by a constitution and leadership that ensures fairness and inclusion for all communities—highlighting recent progress in this direction.
Fidan noted ongoing discussions with Qatar and other nations in the region focusing on Syria's reconstruction, economic stability, and the easing of international sanctions.
"We are waiting for the implementation of the agreement signed between the YPG and the Syrian administration in recent months. Our sensitivity on this issue is clear," he stated, calling on the PKK to heed recent appeals, disarm, and cease hindering peace efforts.
Reflecting on years of conflict and instability in the Middle East, Fidan underscored the urgent need for a just and secure regional order, emphasizing that the modern era demands peace, dignity, and freedom.
Fidan also held talks with Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, during his visit.
In his remarks, Fidan reiterated Ankara’s stance against initiatives that could fragment Syria or support armed groups operating outside the state’s control. He emphasized Turkey's vision of a Syria governed by a constitution and leadership that ensures fairness and inclusion for all communities—highlighting recent progress in this direction.
Fidan noted ongoing discussions with Qatar and other nations in the region focusing on Syria's reconstruction, economic stability, and the easing of international sanctions.
"We are waiting for the implementation of the agreement signed between the YPG and the Syrian administration in recent months. Our sensitivity on this issue is clear," he stated, calling on the PKK to heed recent appeals, disarm, and cease hindering peace efforts.
Reflecting on years of conflict and instability in the Middle East, Fidan underscored the urgent need for a just and secure regional order, emphasizing that the modern era demands peace, dignity, and freedom.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment