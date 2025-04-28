403
Syria Confirms Dedication to National Unity Amid Tensions with SDF
(MENAFN) Syria firmly restated its opposition on Sunday to any actions by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) that could jeopardize the country's cohesion and territorial wholeness.
In an official presidential message, it was noted that “recent moves and statements by the SDF leadership, calling for federalism and establishing a separate reality on the ground, clearly contradict the content of the agreement and threaten the country’s unity and territorial integrity.”
Earlier in March, Leader Ahmed al-Sharaa signed a significant agreement with SDF commander Ferhad Abdi Sahin. The deal aimed to incorporate the SDF into the official structures of the Syrian Arab Republic, an initiative seen as a strategy to strengthen national solidarity.
The presidential message characterized this accord as a “positive step toward calm and openness to a comprehensive national solution,” emphasizing the necessity of its full application.
Authorities highlighted the need for commitment to this path in order to avoid further division or instability.
The leadership reiterated its categorical refusal of “any attempts to impose a divisive reality or establish separate entities under the guise of federalism or self-administration without comprehensive national consensus.”
They stressed that the country's indivisibility in both territory and population is “a red line,” warning that any violation would represent a breach of Syria’s national identity.
This development comes in the wake of a significant political shift, as Bashar Assad, who led the country for nearly a quarter of a century, fled to Russia in December, bringing an end to the Baath Party’s rule that had dominated Syrian politics since 1963.
