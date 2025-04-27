CBE Governor Meets IMF Deputy Managing Director On Sidelines Of Spring Meetings

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Hassan Abdalla, Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), met with Nigel Clarke, Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings of the IMF and World Bank, held from 21 to 26 April 2025 in Washington, D.C.

The discussions focused on strengthening avenues of joint cooperation and reviewing the latest developments in Egypt's macroeconomic indicators, in the context of the country's ongoing economic reform programme in collaboration with the IMF.







The meeting was attended by Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation; Ahmed Kouchouk, Minister of Finance; Mohamed Maait, Executive Director and Member of the Executive Board representing the Arab Group and the Maldives at the IMF; Rami Aboul Naga, Deputy Governor of the CBE; Yasser Sobhi, Deputy Minister of Finance for Fiscal Policies; Moataz Zahran, Egypt's Ambassador to the United States; and Taline Koranchelian, Deputy Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the IMF.

During the meeting, Clarke praised Egypt's management of its economic challenges amid multiple external shocks and commended the government's steadfast commitment to advancing its reform agenda.