CBE Governor Meets IMF Deputy Managing Director On Sidelines Of Spring Meetings
The discussions focused on strengthening avenues of joint cooperation and reviewing the latest developments in Egypt's macroeconomic indicators, in the context of the country's ongoing economic reform programme in collaboration with the IMF.
The meeting was attended by Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation; Ahmed Kouchouk, Minister of Finance; Mohamed Maait, Executive Director and Member of the Executive Board representing the Arab Group and the Maldives at the IMF; Rami Aboul Naga, Deputy Governor of the CBE; Yasser Sobhi, Deputy Minister of Finance for Fiscal Policies; Moataz Zahran, Egypt's Ambassador to the United States; and Taline Koranchelian, Deputy Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the IMF.
During the meeting, Clarke praised Egypt's management of its economic challenges amid multiple external shocks and commended the government's steadfast commitment to advancing its reform agenda.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment