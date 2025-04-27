Zelensky Says Ukraine Not Kicked Out Of Russia's Kursk

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Kyiv, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday Ukraine's army was still fighting in Russia's Kursk despite Moscow claiming the "liberation" of its western region, as Washington signalled a "critical week" ahead for negotiations.

Kyiv had hoped it could use land in the Kursk region as a bargaining chip in future peace talks with Russia, which has seized parts of eastern and southern Ukraine since launching its offensive in February 2022.

"Our military continues to perform tasks in the Kursk and Belgorod regions -- we are maintaining our presence on Russian territory," he said in his evening address Sunday.

In a statement earlier Sunday, he conceded that the situation remained difficult in many areas including Kursk.

Russia said on Saturday it had captured Gornal, the last settlement under Ukrainian control in its border Kursk region, where Kyiv launched a shock offensive in August 2024.

Yet hours later Ukraine's army dismissed Russia's claim as "propaganda tricks".

Several Russian military bloggers who closely monitor the conflict also said fighting was still ongoing around the forests on the border between Russia and Ukraine.

And a local Russian army commander in Kursk said the army was still conducting operations in the region, according to a state TV broadcast aired on Sunday.

"The situation on the front lines and the actual activities of the Russian army prove that the current pressure on Russia to end this war is not enough," Zelensky said Sunday.

He called for increased pressure on Russia to create more opportunities for "real diplomacy".