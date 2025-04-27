'Nothing Makes Any Difference...': Biker To Leave Gurugram After Assault Case Accused Men Were Allegedly Seen Partying

MENAFN - Live Mint) A 27-year-old biker named Hardik Sharma, who was assaulted near the Dwarka Expressway in Delhi NCR, is now planning to leave Gurugram after his parents asked him to quit biking and leave the city, reported the news portal Indian Express on Sunday, April 27.

Sharma's case went viral on social media platforms after a car full of people was seen to assault the biker last Sunday. He also highlighted how his family is scared and will not let him reside in Gurugram anymore after the incident.

“Anywhere but here (Gurugram)... my parents will not let me live in this city. It is already decided (for me). Once and for all, no bikes, too, they (parents) said. I have begun packing, I will be moving right away,” Sharma told the news portal.

Biker assault case

The video, which went viral on social media, showed how four men who were travelling in an SUV stopped and started assaulting Sharma along with some other people from his bikers' group last Sunday.

Sharma, a software developer, was travelling with his biker friends on a breakfast ride to Manesar on their individual sports bikes. The four men stopped and started abusing them before getting into a hand-to-hand fight, which seriously injured the victim.

As per media reports, the accused, who was responsible for this assault , also allegedly damaged Sharma's sports bike, even though Sharma was seen to request them to let him go.

Back to Hometown

After the incident, Sharma told the news portal that he has decided to move back to his hometown, Hisar, for now, and also revealed that his medical tests show that he is badly injured.

“The doctor said, apart from injuries to the bones, even the bone marrow is injured,” Sharma told the news portal.

The four people who assaulted Sharma were arrested on Tuesday, April 22. However, a city court granted them bail the next day.

The four men were identified as Bhanu Sharma, who is a gym owner, Deepak Singh, a gym trainer, Pragya Sharma, who leases out cricket grounds, and Rajat Singh, according to the report.

Hardik Sharma earlier expressed his dissatisfaction with the police who allegedly took 12 hours to register his complaint.

“That was on the police. Because if you look at the guys and see what they did, they are goondas (thugs)... partying, bragging, and putting up (social media) stories... nothing makes any difference to them,” Sharma told the news portal.

On Thursday, Sharma reportedly shared a story on the social media platform Instagram, which showed how one of the accused was seen to be partying with the others.

The next hearing date for the bail plea is set to be in August, according to the news portal's report.