Studies Explore How New Treatments, Metabolic Health And Weight Loss Shape Sexual Wellness For Men And Women

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, April 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exciting new research unveiled at the American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting in Las Vegas highlights the evolving landscape of sexual health and wellness for both men and women.

This year's featured abstracts examine the effectiveness of novel combination therapies for premature ejaculation, the potential of erectile function screening to identify cardiovascular risks in underserved men and the impact of type 2 diabetes on female sexual function. Additional findings reveal how weight loss through bariatric surgery can improve the pelvic floor and sexual health and explore the complex relationship between GLP-1 receptor agonists and sexual wellbeing. Together, these studies underscore the powerful connections between metabolic health, innovative treatments and sexual wellness.

Researchers will present their study findings covering important updates on sexual health from April 26 to 29. Justin Dubin, MD, a men's health specialist at Memorial Healthcare System, posed in-depth questions to the abstract authors, providing key insights into their research.

“I am very excited to be working with the sexual health session of the press program,” Dr. Dubin said.“These fantastic studies highlight an idea that we need to continue to push to other providers and patients themselves - that sexual health is health. Sexual problems may be a warning sign of pending health issues or a direct result of current health issues like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity or mental health. Only by educating our patients can we motivate them to preserve their sexual health by taking better care of themselves overall.”

The following abstracts are spotlighted in the AUA Press Program:



Efficacy and safety of on-demand therapy with clomipramine/sildenafil combination compared to clomipramine or sildenafil alone in patients with premature ejaculation: multi-center, phase 3 trial

Can Erectile Function Screening Help Save Underprivileged Men from Cardiovascular Disease?

Impact of Type 2 Diabetes on Female Sexual Function: Findings from the Lower Urinary Tract Dysfunction Research Network (LURNII) study.

Unlocking the Hidden Benefits of Bariatric Surgery: How Weight Loss Transforms Pelvic Floor Health and Sexual Function GLP-1 Receptor Agonists: From Metabolic Benefits to Sexual Health Concerns – An Analysis of US Insurance Claims Data

A recording of the key findings from the abstract authors is available to all press registrants. Fill out the registration form on the website to be added to the virtual programming:

NOTE TO REPORTERS: Presenting authors and moderators are available to discuss their findings. To arrange an interview with an expert, please contact the AUA Communications Team at ....

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 26,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

CONTACT: Corey Del Bianco American Urological Association 443-689-4033 ...