Students And Teachers From Sweden Enjoy Visit To Seth Anandram Jaipuria School

2025-04-27 03:08:31
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Vasundhara, Ghaziabad had the honour of hosting a delegation from Affärsgymnasiet Helsingborg and Affärsgymnasiet Malmö, Sweden, as part of an enriching student exchange programme 2025. The visit began on a heartwarming note, with a gracious welcome extended to the guests.

The Swedish delegation attended the school's morning assembly, where Mr. Jens Jording (Principal) introduced himself, along with Mr. Björn Svensson (Teacher) and the participating students. The assembly was followed by a welcome address and orientation by the school's Director-Principal, Ms. Shalini Nambiar, who shared important guidelines and expectations for the visit.

The guests were taken on a comprehensive tour of the school campus. They were deeply impressed by the state-of-the-art infrastructure and the school's well-organized, student-centric environment.

As part of their cultural immersion, the visiting students from Sweden were paired with Jaipurians and attended classes in Biology and Economics. They also attended a music class as well as a dance class. The Principal, Mr. Jens Jording, delivered an enriching session on leadership and entrepreneurship for the Grade 12 students, which was met with great appreciation.

The delegates experienced the creative side of Jaipuria by attending several activity-based sessions within the school, such as an art class, a pottery class, and a western music class. Some Swedish students also took an active part in a dance session and an Indian classical music session, embracing the vibrant diversity of Indian culture.

In the spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship, the Swedish students also participated in a friendly football match with Jaipurians, which was thoroughly enjoyed by all.

The Swedish delegates got an experience of Indian culture with a visit to local markets in Delhi in the evening.

