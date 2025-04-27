Universal Robots And Mir To Unveil New AI-Powered Automation At Automate 2025

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Universal Robots and MiR to debut new AI-powered automation solutions at Automate 2025

April 27, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Universal Robots (UR) and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) will demonstrate“a diverse range of automation applications” at Automate 2025 at joint booths #4023#4023 and #3623 from May 12-15 in Detroit.

Ujjwal Kumar, group president of Teradyne Robotics , parent company of UR and MiR, says:“Our combined presence is a powerful demonstration of how Teradyne Robotics addresses the complete spectrum of automation needs across diverse industries.

“The applications on display across automotive, electronics and logistics emphasize our holistic approach to automation that empowers businesses to optimize their entire workflow, from component handling to final palletization.”

Kumar will deliver the Automate keynote“Tech Hype vs Industrial Need: Separating Science Fiction from Scalable Solutions” at 9:00am on Thursday, May 15.

Explosion-proof painting in automotive zone

The Automotive zone will include a production flow, utilizing the same type of automotive workpiece across various applications.

AI Automation will demonstrate painting with a new explosion-proof (ATEX certified) UR cobot; Mission Design will present dispensing applications; and 3D Infotech will feature a quality inspection process using a UR cobot and the new UR AI Accelerator toolkit to examine the part assembled by Mission Design, highlighting enhanced perception capabilities.

Finally, Robotiq will demonstrate palletizing of the packaged workpiece.

New OptiMove feature debuts in electronics manufacturing zone

The Electronics zone will feature Adaptive Robotics, performing cobot-assisted soldering of electronic components, alongside a hands-on demonstration of UR's new OptiMove motion control algorithm that dynamically optimizes speed and acceleration within hardware limits, resulting in smoother cobot movements, reduced vibrations, and improved cycle times.

The AI Accelerator, UR's new toolkit developed in close collaboration with Nvidia, will also be hard at work in the Electronics zone, incorporated into Flexxbotics' machine tending solution to provide improved part localization, and in Acumino's innovative cobot training demo executing complex assembly of electronic components.

The real power of the AI Accelerator

Anders Billesø Beck, VP of technology at Universal Robots, says:“Automate 2025 attendees will see the real power of our AI Accelerator.

“For developers, this toolkit provides a ready-to-use hardware and software platform that significantly decreases deployment time and de-risks the development of AI-based applications.

“For end users, getting access to these AI Accelerator-based solutions means easier programming, lower computation times, and the ability to automate previously challenging or impossible tasks.”

Material handling and logistics zone shows end-to-end solutions

The Material Handling & Logistics Zone will underscore the combined strengths of UR and MiR to deliver fully integrated autonomous intralogistics solutions that are now powered by AI technology leveraging Nvidia's accelerated computing libraries.

MiR's autonomous Pallet Jack – the MiR1200 – will demonstrate the movement of pallets within warehouses and production facilities with AI-driven perception systems for robust pallet recognition, even if pallets are broken or imperfectly loaded.

The Pallet Jack will work with the MC600, a new mobile cobot that features a UR20 cobot mounted on a MiR600 AMR for increased payload and reach. This integrated MC600 solution, which just won an RBR50 award, will palletize and de-palletize the MiR1200.