Sheikha Al Mayassa Launches Qatar-Argentina, Chile 2025 Cultural Year
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums' Board of Trustees, officially inaugurated the "Qatar-Argentina and Chile 2025 Cultural Year," in a ceremony attended by distinguished dignitaries, diplomats, and guests from Qatar and abroad.
The launch was marked by a cultural celebration at the National Museum of Qatar, highlighting the growing ties between the Middle East and Latin America. The event formed part of the Qatar Creates Spring-Summer 2025 season, an initiative dedicated to amplifying the voices of Qatar's creative industries and promoting cultural engagement across the country.
The Ambassador of the Argentine Republic to Qatar, Guillermo Nicolas described the Cultural Year as an exceptional opportunity to deepen the bonds between the two nations by showcasing the richness of Argentine culture. He stated, "Through art and dialogue, we seek to foster greater mutual understanding and to affirm the shared values that unite our peoples," commending Qatar's openness and its celebration of Latin American diversity.
Similarly, the Ambassador of the Republic of Chile to Qatar, Patricio Diaz Broughton affirmed that the celebration marks a milestone in the cultural diplomacy between Chile and Qatar. He noted that the Cultrual Year offers a unique opportunity to share the spirit of Chile, expressed through its arts and traditions, with new audiences across the Gulf region.
He emphasised that building lasting ties between the peoples of both nations would transcend borders for years to come, and he praised Qatar's steadfast commitment to cultural exchange. He also expressed his eagerness for a year filled with meaningful encounters, creative collaborations, and enduring partnerships between the two countries.
The evening's performances celebrated artistic traditions from Argentina and Chile, featuring a live rendition of traditional folk melodies by Argentine singer Clara Trucco. The ensemble "Entre Panuelos y Cuerdas" performed the Zamba, one of Argentina's most iconic folk dances, known for its graceful movements and the symbolic use of handkerchiefs.
From Chile, musician Vicente Allende delivered a vibrant performance reflecting the folkloric spirit of his homeland, while the "Cueca" ensemble presented the country's national dance, characterized by its expressive gestures that narrate a story.
The event also witnessed the official opening of the exhibition Latinoamericano: Modern and Contemporary Art from the Collection of the Museum of Latin American Art of Buenos Aires (MALBA) and Eduardo F. Costantini. Organized through a collaboration between Qatar Museums and MALBA, the exhibition runs until July 19.
The exhibition features nearly 170 artworks by over 100 artists from nine Latin American countries, including renowned figures such as Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Fernando Botero. It is the first exhibition of its kind in West Asia and North Africa to focus on modern and contemporary Latin American art, exploring themes of identity, memory, and resistance. The outdoor installation of Marta Minujin's Sculpture of Dreams further expands the artistic experience for visitors.
Throughout 2025, the Cultrual Year will present a dynamic program of exhibitions, performances, artist residencies, and community events, all designed to foster deeper mutual understanding and build enduring partnerships between Qatar and Latin America.
