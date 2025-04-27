403
UN Warns of Gaza Facing Escalating Hunger
(MENAFN) Food supplies have completely run out in the war-ravaged Gaza Strip, worsening the hunger crisis in the Palestinian territory amid Israel’s ongoing destructive military campaign, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) reported on Sunday.
"Hunger is deepening in Gaza," stated UNRWA in an official message.
"People, including many children, are hoping to get some food to survive during a warm meal distribution by charitable organizations," the agency added.
UNRWA also disclosed that its flour reserves in Gaza have been exhausted this week.
"Nearly 3,000 UNRWA trucks of lifesaving aid are ready to enter Gaza," it continued. "The siege must stop."
Philippe Lazzarini, the UNRWA Commissioner-General, expressed grave concern, stating that children in Gaza, under the blockade, are facing starvation.
"The Government of Israel continues to block the entry of food and other basics," Lazzarini said. "A manmade and politically motivated starvation."
"Calls to bring in supplies are going unheeded," he emphasized.
Since March 2, Israel has maintained the closure of Gaza’s Crossings to essential food, medical, as well as humanitarian assistance, worsening the dire humanitarian crisis, based on various government, human rights, and international sources.
