Shooting in Italy Claims Two Lives

2025-04-27 09:36:33
(MENAFN) On Saturday evening, a shooting in Palermo, the capital of Italy's Sicily, left at least two people dead and three others wounded, based on an Italian news agency.

The incident reportedly began as a quarrel between two groups of young individuals at a pizzeria near the bustling Duomo di Monreale square.

What started as a disagreement soon escalated into gunfire.

The two victims were 25 and 23 years old, while the injured individuals sustained severe injuries. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the event.

