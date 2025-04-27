Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bolivia, Chile Agree to Ease Diplomatic Travel


2025-04-27 09:23:53
(MENAFN) Bolivia and Chile have agreed to eliminate visa and residency requirements for holders of diplomatic and official passports between the two nations, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations. The deal was finalized on Saturday at Viru Viru Airport in Santa Cruz, during the inaugural flight of Bolivia’s state airline, Boliviana de Aviacion (BoA), to Santiago.

The agreement was signed by Bolivian Foreign Minister Celinda Sosa and Chilean Deputy Foreign Minister Gloria de la Fuente. Sosa expressed that the deal symbolizes increasing trust and mutual respect between both countries, enhancing diplomatic and consular cooperation.

This accord aims to simplify travel and residency for diplomats and their families, further cementing institutional ties and advancing regional integration. "We value Chile's willingness to work together on this agreement," Sosa remarked, calling it a vital move toward greater cooperation for the benefit of both countries. She reaffirmed Bolivia’s commitment to a foreign policy centered on dialogue, regional unity, and positive bilateral relations.

