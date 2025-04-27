Gurugram Admin Issues Advisory For Residents Amid Rising Heat

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, April 27 (IANS) As temperature continues to rise, the Gurugram district administration, on Sunday, issued an advisory to residents to take necessary precautions to avoid heatwave and other heat-related illnesses.

District Disaster and Management Authority (DDMA) Chairman and Gurugram Deputy Commissioner, Ajay Kumar, has stressed the danger of heat waves, while emphasising that they could cause severe physical stress and, in extreme cases, could even be life-threatening.

In the advisory, Kumar said, "Residents are advised to stay updated on the local weather-related news by checking newspapers, radio, or TV. This will help them prepare for the intensity of the heat in their area. One of the most important precautions is staying hydrated. Drinking plenty of water is essential."

"Wearing light-coloured loose cotton clothes in summer, keep your head covered, use a hat or umbrella, and drink a sufficient amount of water -- even if you are not thirsty, stay refreshed by consuming ORS (oral rehydration solution) and homemade drinks like lassi, lemon water and buttermilk, etc. Do not leave children in vehicles, as they may be at risk of heat stroke; do not go out barefoot; keep a hand fan with you for relief from heat; take short breaks in between work; and if you are working in the field, then take shelter under a tree or in the shade from time to time. Avoid junk food in the summer season. Eat fresh fruits, salads, and homemade food. Especially do not go out in the sun between 12 noon and 3 p.m. If the child feels dizzy, vomits, panics, or has a severe headache, chest pain, or difficulty in breathing, consult a doctor," the Deputy Commissioner added.

"Heat stroke symptoms like dizziness, headaches, and fainting should not be ignored. If anyone feels unwell, one should seek medical attention immediately. Using fans and taking cold water baths can also help lower body temperature," he said.

Kumar also added that in the increasing heat, take special care of old and weak people; check them at least twice a day in extreme heat, especially when they are alone; make sure that they have a phone with them; if they are feeling uneasy due to heat, try to cool them down; keep their body wet; bathe them or keep a wet towel on their neck and armpits; along with cooling their body, call a doctor or ambulance; and ask them to always keep a water bottle with them.

"On the other hand, there are certain things people should avoid during extreme heat. It's best to stay indoors between 12 noon and 3 p.m., when the sun is at its hottest. Wearing heavy or tight clothing should also be avoided, as it can trap heat. Strenuous physical activity and cooking during the hottest times of the day should be minimised," the Deputy Commissioner said.

"Additionally, it's important to avoid drinking alcohol, tea, coffee, and carbonated drinks, as they can lead to dehydration. People should never leave children or pets in hot weather conditions. Animals should be kept in shaded areas with plenty of water," he added.

The Deputy Commissioner said: "To keep the animals in the shade and give them adequate drinking water, keep them inside the house, and keep two bowls of drinking water so that when the water in one bowl gets over, they can drink from the other."