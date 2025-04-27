403
Liverpool Fans Question Winning Title Without Klopp
(MENAFN) In August, most Liverpool fans would have been skeptical about their team's chances of winning the Premier League, based on previous goalkeeper Sander Westerveld.
The transition from Jurgen Klopp, one of the most influential and successful managers in the club's history, was always going to be a monumental challenge.
When Klopp, with his magnetic personality and success, announced in January 2024 that he would be leaving at the end of the season, Liverpool supporters naturally felt anxious about the future.
The German manager had earned legendary status for his impact on the club, both on and off the pitch.
Many wondered who would take on the difficult task of following in Klopp's footsteps and whether Liverpool might experience a period of stagnation or even regression as his successor found their footing.
"Klopp was a sort of god who changed the club - not just on the pitch but the whole atmosphere," Westerveld reflects. The question on everyone's mind was who could replicate Klopp's success and unique influence on the team and its culture.
Before the appointment of Arne Slot, former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso, who had brought Bayer Leverkusen close to a Bundesliga title, was widely linked with a return to Anfield.
However, Alonso ultimately decided to stay in Germany, which opened the door for Slot's hiring.
"At that moment I didn't even think about Arne," admits Westerveld, who had played alongside Slot at Sparta Rotterdam during the 2007-08 season.
"Nobody in England knew an awful lot about him. Everybody who knows football said it was going to be a huge task and that this was an unknown coach who comes from the Netherlands," Westerveld notes, acknowledging the uncertainty around Slot’s appointment.
