Agentic AI Silently Transforms The Travel And Leisure Industries

The number of people traveling globally is expected to reach an all-time high in 2025, as worldwide leisure and business travel is expected to keep increasing despite the economic uncertainty. Overall, it is estimated that 5.2 billion people will fly internationally by the end of this year, which would mean a 6.7% increase from 2024, according to data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Not only is the number of travelers increasing, but their behavior is changing. Travelers see a proliferation of options thanks to new technologies actively explored by young consumers. The American Express 2025 Global Travel Trends Report shows that 60% of global respondents plan to book a trip around entertainment or sporting events in 2025, reinforcing that traveling for experiences continues to be a driving force. Perhaps more interestingly, 70% of Millennials and Gen Z surveyed like to plan trips that focus on enjoying the journey as much as the destination.

It is precisely in this context that artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to massively redefine the tourism, travel, entertainment, and leisure industries, radically transforming how people make decisions and plan their experiences within the next couple of years. The dusty travel brochure and the endless internet searches are about to become relics of the past, yielding to a convenient, omnipresent, predictive AI-based virtual assistant format.

This foreseeable transition means a dramatic change in the traditional consumer logic that was based on mass advertising, recommendations from friends, or intuition. AI will analyze massive amounts of data, from historical travel preferences to real-time reviews and social media behavior patterns, to offer hyper-personalized and predictive recommendations. Imagine a virtual travel agent that not only knows your dream destination but also anticipates your culinary tastes, accommodation preferences, and even your mood on any given day.

The biggest beneficiaries of this revolution will undoubtedly be consumers. They will gain access to experiences more tailored to their individual needs and desires, optimizing their time and budget. Although grim predictions about AI surface continually, the technology will effectively democratize access to information, allowing the discovery of hidden gems and personalized offers that were previously inaccessible. From booking a flight at the best price to suggesting a show that perfectly matches each person or group's interests, AI will act as an expert curator of experiences. Recent data illustrates that this trend is already taking place. A recent report by the Business Research Company states that artificial intelligence (AI) in the travel market size will grow from USD 123.72 billion to USD 165.93 billion in 2025.

Furthermore, it is important to take into account that AI will not be limited to the planning phase. During the trip or leisure experience, Agentic AI will act as an intelligent companion, offering dynamic recommendations based on weather or crowd levels, and even resolving unexpected problems. From a virtual assistant in a museum that answers complex questions to an application that suggests the best route to avoid crowds in a theme park, AI will soon complement every stage of our experiences.

As is the case in most industries, artificial intelligence is not just a passing trend in the realm of travel, entertainment, and leisure; it is a fundamental shift that will profoundly alter how we enjoy our free time and spend our money. Those who understand and embrace this new model will be better positioned to thrive in a future where personalization, efficiency, and prediction will be the cornerstones of the consumer experience. The revolution is already underway!

