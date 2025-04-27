Leyla Aliyeva Meets With Nepal President Ram Chandra Poudel

MENAFN - AzerNews) Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has met with the Nepal President Ram Chandra Poudel, during her visit to Kathmandu,reports.

During the meeting, Leyla Aliyeva conveyed the greetings of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the President of Nepal and emphasized the importance of the friendship between the two countries.

Recalling his visit to Baku during COP29, President Ram Chandra Poudel noted the significance of his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev and stated that the discussions held would contribute to the development of bilateral relations.

Leyla Aliyeva mentioned that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation plans to implement several projects in Nepal, including a rehabilitation center for children in need of special care, as well as a visit to a city hospital in Kathmandu as part of the trip.

It was noted that the support projects of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Nepal would simultaneously cover the social and health sectors.

The meeting emphasized the importance of existing relations encompassing various fields, including humanitarian issues, climate change, and sustainable development.

President Ram Chandra Poudel expressed high appreciation for the relations between Azerbaijan and Nepal, as well as the activities of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and thanked for the support provided.