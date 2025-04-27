403
Qatar Organizes High-Level Roundtable To Follow Up On Autismtech 2025 Conference Outcomes
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, in collaboration with Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the World Health Organization (WHO), Autism Speaks, and the American Autism Association (AAA), organized a high-level roundtable at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.
This event aimed to follow up on the outcomes of the AutismTech 2025 Conference, hosted by HBKU in Doha from April 14 to 16, 2025, to mark World Autism Awareness Day.
Addressing the opening ceremony of the roundtable, HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani underscored the State of Qatar's enduring commitment to ensuring the rights of individuals with autism to be fully included in the community.
Her Excellency pointed out that the overarching approach Qatar pursues is evidently based on an integrated system of legislative frameworks, national policies, and specialized programs that aim to empower this segment and support its active engagement across various domains of life.
This approach is laser-focused on the State of Qatar's strategic investment in comprehensive education, the provision of expedited healthcare, and the enhancement of advanced scientific research, as part of a long-term vision spearheaded by HH Chairperson of the Education Above All Foundation Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, which gives foremost priority to espousing autism causes and enhancing the opportunities of inclusion in the community, Her Excellency underlined.
Research, Development, and Innovation Advisor to the Chairperson of Qatar Foundation Prof. Hilal A. Lashuel stated that Qatar sees that its advancement is contingent upon unlocking the full potential of its people, including individuals with autism. He underlined that investment in science, technology, and innovation should be directed toward creating supportive and comprehensive environments that enable all to engage and contribute to development without exception.
Associate Professor and Director of Interdisciplinary Programs at HBKU's College of Science and Engineering, Dr. Dena Al-Thani, highlighted the core vision behind the AutismTech 2025 Conference, which entailed building a global platform to help develop research, technology, and innovation in the service of individuals with autism and empowering them to live a normal life in their respective communities.
For her part, Associate Professor at HBKU's College of Science and Engineering Dr. Marwa Qaraqe noted the challenges associated with diagnosing autism spectrum disorder, along with the avenues for leveraging technology to overcome these challenges.
She asserted that the foremost issues are manifested in delayed diagnosis, thereby adversely impacting the timing of early intervention.
Director of the World Health Organization Office at the United Nations Dr. Werner Obermeyer stated that technology is a pivotal component in empowering individuals with autism and supporting their opportunities of engagement and inclusion in the community.
Chief Executive Officer of AAA Christopher Banks stressed the importance of having comprehensive policies to support individuals with autism.
He called on other nations to pursue Qatar's approach that demonstrated inspiring strategic leadership in including autism causes in its national priorities.
