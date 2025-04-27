Realty Sector Strikes Deals Worth QR4.097Bn In Q1

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's real estate market witnessed upward growth trajectory in the first quarter (Q1) of this year as it witnessed deals worth QR4.097bn for 1030 real estate transactions in Q1 of 2025.

The real estate transactions achieved the highest levels during January this year with a total value of QR1.528bn. While February 2025, registered a total value of QR1.292bn and March of this year recorded QR1.277bn realty transactions, according to data released by Ministry of Justice.

The country's market is poised to benefit in the long-term, driven by several infrastructure projects and developments, expansion of the industry across the country, and investment-friendly initiatives implemented by the government in addition to an appetite for safe investment.

In the first quarter of last year the real estate index achieved total value of QR4.277bn for 980 real estate transactions.

The real estate market index for Q1, 2025 revealed that Doha Municipality, Al Rayyan Municipality and Al Dhaayen Municipality consecutively were the most active in terms of financial value. The financial values of Doha Municipality totaled QR1.655bn, Al Rayyan Municipality ranked second with transactions value of QR1.009bn and then Al Daayen ranked third with transactions amounting to QR545m.

During Q1, 2025 in terms of the sale of the number of real estate's the most active municipalities were Al Doha (33 percent) followed by Al Rayyan (23 percent), and then Al Dhaayen (13 percent) . While in first quarter of last year Al Doha (27 percent), followed by Al Rayyan (24 percent), and Al Dhaayen (17 percent) each were the most active municipalities.

According to the area index in Q1, 2025 the indices show that the most active municipalities in the real estate trading movement were Al Doha and Al Rayyan each accounting for 27 percent of the total transaction area. This was followed by Al Daayan (14 percent). While in Q1 of last year the indices showed that the most active municipalities were Al Rayyan (28 percent), Doha (25 percent) and Al Wakrah (17 percent) of the total transactions, according to the area index.

Meanwhile in Q1, 2025 the value of top ten properties registered showed four properties in Doha Municipality, three properties in Al Rayyan municipality and one property each in Umm Slal, Al Daayen and Al Shamal.

The fourth quarter last year saw Land of Legends theme park launched within the 8 million sqm Simaisma project; luxury waterfront townhouses were launched by Qatari Diar at The Seef; and Barwa Real Estate Group launched the first phase of Barwa Hills in Lusail with 57 one-bedroom units over a land area of 2,649 sqm.

The same quarter saw the real estate market witness 294 mortgage transactions across all asset classes of ready properties, an increase of 23.5 percent year on year. The total value attributed to mortgage transactions reached QR24.8bn reflecting a significant increase of 168 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

The outlook for 2025 reflects a sense of measured anticipation. While the market has remained stable in recent quarters, early signs of improvement in certain areas suggest the potential for similar trends across other segments of the real estate market.

The Real Estate Regulatory Authority continues its efforts to stimulate and develop the real estate sector in the country, contributing to economic diversification in line with the Third National Development Strategy, which emphasises economic diversification as a crucial necessity for achieving sustainable economic growth.