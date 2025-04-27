403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department Holds its Annual Ceremony and Honors the Partners
(MENAFN- Al Madar Communications) Sharjah, April 2025
The Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department held its 13th Annual Ceremony at Al-Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen the mutual and constructive cooperation with all entities operating in the emirate's real estate, and in appreciation of their significant roles and outstanding efforts in achieving the department's strategic objectives. The Ceremony included honouring the department’s strategic partners, collaborators, and distinguished employees, in addition to all supporters of its initiatives, events, and activities in the emirate.
The honouring ceremony, held under the theme “Excellence… Rising Among the Stars”, was attended by His Excellency Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, in addition to former directors of the department, a number of officials and directors of government and private entities, companies and institutions operating in the emirate, as well as numerous media professionals working in various media outlets and institutions in the UAE.
A Sustainable Partnership Between the Department and Its Partners
At the beginning of the ceremony, His Excellency Abdul Aziz Al-Shamsi welcomed the attendees, emphasizing; "excellence does not come by chance, but rather is the result of dedicated work and a clear vision for a prosperous future. Therefore, this ceremony comes within the framework of strengthening the sustainable partnership between the Department and its partners to serve Sharjah’s real estate."
Al-Shamsi added, "The year 2024 was exceptional, not only in the volume of transactions, but also in the quality of this activity, the expansion of the investor base, and the diversity of real estate projects. This prosperity can be attributed to a number of fundamental factors, most notably: the continued direct government support for the real estate, the emirate’s stable economic environment, and the incentive decisions that allowed property ownership for non-citizens and Gulf nationals, in addition to the abundance of major development projects in various regions, which aligned with the needs of the local and regional market."
His Excellency also stated, "The real estate continues its outstanding performance in 2025, thanks to the development vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, may God protect them. Their vision firmly anticipates the future and enhances sustainable development in Sharjah."
The Department's Role in Supporting the Real Estate
The annual ceremony featured a distinguished dialogue session titled "The Story of Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department Through the Eyes of Its Makers," moderated by media personnel Jamal Al-Mulla. It hosted His Excellency Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi, the current Director of the Department, in addition to former Directors of the Department: Sheikh Saqr bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, His Excellency Hamed Salem Al-Abdouli, and His Excellency Hamad Salem Al-Mazrou. The session also highlighted the Department's history and most notable achievements, and discussed future prospects and the Department's role in supporting the growth and stability of the emirate's real estate.
24 Winning Institutions
The Ceremony honoured the winners of the “Real Estate Excellence Award”, which the department first launched in 2019. The award is held annually to further motivate and celebrate companies and institutions operating in the emirate's real estate. The winners of the category of "Real Estate Development Companies" were Al-Thuriah Real Estate and Asas Real Estate. As for the "Real Estate Offices" category, seven offices won, and were: East Coast Real Estate Office, Sama Al-Sharjah Real Estate Office, Mohamed Al-Yoha Real Estate Office, Al-Shahiq Real Estate Office, Business Circles Real Estate Office - Bizlink, Qasr Al-Shahd Real Estate Office, and Ard Al-Salam Real Estate Office. The winners of the "Administrative Supervision" category were: Al-Mudir Administrative Supervision Services Company, and Pluto Administrative Supervision Services Company. Finally, the winners of the "Owners' Associations" category were: La Plage Tower Owners Association, Sahara Tower 4 Owners Association, Business Tower Owners Association, Manazil Tower 1 Owners Association, Manazil Tower 2 Owners Association, Manazil Tower 3 Owners Association, Manazil Tower 4 Owners Association, Manazil Tower 5 Owners Association, Al-Ghanem Business Tower Owners Association, Al-Dana Tower Owners Association, Al-Ahlam Tower Owners Association, Al-Mohannad Tower Owners Association, and Redz Tower Owners Association.
Additionally, the department honoured the winners of the "Distinguished Leader Award" and the "Distinguished Employee Award" for the year 2024, in recognition of their role in supporting institutional excellence and improving the quality of real estate services. The department also honoured its strategic partners and sponsors in recognition of their prominent role in supporting real estate events, exhibitions, and activities in the emirate.
The Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department held its 13th Annual Ceremony at Al-Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen the mutual and constructive cooperation with all entities operating in the emirate's real estate, and in appreciation of their significant roles and outstanding efforts in achieving the department's strategic objectives. The Ceremony included honouring the department’s strategic partners, collaborators, and distinguished employees, in addition to all supporters of its initiatives, events, and activities in the emirate.
The honouring ceremony, held under the theme “Excellence… Rising Among the Stars”, was attended by His Excellency Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, in addition to former directors of the department, a number of officials and directors of government and private entities, companies and institutions operating in the emirate, as well as numerous media professionals working in various media outlets and institutions in the UAE.
A Sustainable Partnership Between the Department and Its Partners
At the beginning of the ceremony, His Excellency Abdul Aziz Al-Shamsi welcomed the attendees, emphasizing; "excellence does not come by chance, but rather is the result of dedicated work and a clear vision for a prosperous future. Therefore, this ceremony comes within the framework of strengthening the sustainable partnership between the Department and its partners to serve Sharjah’s real estate."
Al-Shamsi added, "The year 2024 was exceptional, not only in the volume of transactions, but also in the quality of this activity, the expansion of the investor base, and the diversity of real estate projects. This prosperity can be attributed to a number of fundamental factors, most notably: the continued direct government support for the real estate, the emirate’s stable economic environment, and the incentive decisions that allowed property ownership for non-citizens and Gulf nationals, in addition to the abundance of major development projects in various regions, which aligned with the needs of the local and regional market."
His Excellency also stated, "The real estate continues its outstanding performance in 2025, thanks to the development vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, may God protect them. Their vision firmly anticipates the future and enhances sustainable development in Sharjah."
The Department's Role in Supporting the Real Estate
The annual ceremony featured a distinguished dialogue session titled "The Story of Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department Through the Eyes of Its Makers," moderated by media personnel Jamal Al-Mulla. It hosted His Excellency Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi, the current Director of the Department, in addition to former Directors of the Department: Sheikh Saqr bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, His Excellency Hamed Salem Al-Abdouli, and His Excellency Hamad Salem Al-Mazrou. The session also highlighted the Department's history and most notable achievements, and discussed future prospects and the Department's role in supporting the growth and stability of the emirate's real estate.
24 Winning Institutions
The Ceremony honoured the winners of the “Real Estate Excellence Award”, which the department first launched in 2019. The award is held annually to further motivate and celebrate companies and institutions operating in the emirate's real estate. The winners of the category of "Real Estate Development Companies" were Al-Thuriah Real Estate and Asas Real Estate. As for the "Real Estate Offices" category, seven offices won, and were: East Coast Real Estate Office, Sama Al-Sharjah Real Estate Office, Mohamed Al-Yoha Real Estate Office, Al-Shahiq Real Estate Office, Business Circles Real Estate Office - Bizlink, Qasr Al-Shahd Real Estate Office, and Ard Al-Salam Real Estate Office. The winners of the "Administrative Supervision" category were: Al-Mudir Administrative Supervision Services Company, and Pluto Administrative Supervision Services Company. Finally, the winners of the "Owners' Associations" category were: La Plage Tower Owners Association, Sahara Tower 4 Owners Association, Business Tower Owners Association, Manazil Tower 1 Owners Association, Manazil Tower 2 Owners Association, Manazil Tower 3 Owners Association, Manazil Tower 4 Owners Association, Manazil Tower 5 Owners Association, Al-Ghanem Business Tower Owners Association, Al-Dana Tower Owners Association, Al-Ahlam Tower Owners Association, Al-Mohannad Tower Owners Association, and Redz Tower Owners Association.
Additionally, the department honoured the winners of the "Distinguished Leader Award" and the "Distinguished Employee Award" for the year 2024, in recognition of their role in supporting institutional excellence and improving the quality of real estate services. The department also honoured its strategic partners and sponsors in recognition of their prominent role in supporting real estate events, exhibitions, and activities in the emirate.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment