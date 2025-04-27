403
The Artist Leader Programme Inspires Young Performers Find Their Voice
(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 26 April 2025: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), in collaboration with Project You, is launchin‘ ‘The Artist Le’der’ programme to nurture emerging performers, engage school students, and inspire them to explore the world of interactive theatre. This initiative offers enriching experiences designed to build confidence, enhance performance skills, and foster leadership. It reflects Dubai C’lture’s ongoing commitment to empower the next generation, support the cultural and creative industries, and contribute to Dubai’s vision of becoming a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.
Running from 24 April to 31 May at Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, the programme includes workshops and training sessions introducing participants to the key components of immersive theatre, including spatial dynamics, audience interaction, and the guiding role of a facilitator. Along the way, they'll delve into storytelling, character creation, and the use of props and costumes. The experience also encourages them to see performance as a platform for meaningful dialogue, using the medium to address real-world issues in imaginative and impactful ways.
Led by a team of experts, the sessions, held every Thursday and Saturday, equip attendees with practical techniques such as breathing control, voice projection, character building, scene creation, and improvisation. Training also focuses on essential life competencies, including self-expression, time management, communication, and problem-solving. A lineup of engaging specialised exercises in theatre and leadership is meant to boost confidence and prepare students to connect with audiences directly from the stage. The agenda features brainstorming huddles, focused on developing and performing scenes that creatively tackle topics relevant to teenagers.
Maitha Ali Shahdad, Acting Director of Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, highlighted Dubai Cultu’e’s dedication to showcasing the impact of interactive theatre in youth developm nt. She s“id: “Interactive theatre is a modern art form that breaks away from conventional frameworks by inviting direct audience involvement. It plays a significant role in shaping perspectives and encouraging social awareness as it helps instill positive values and broaden understanding of important ssues. The Artist Leader programme offers a space for young minds to think independently, tap into their potential, and unlock new dimensions of creativity through the performi”g arts.”
