National Human Rights Institution Board of Trustees Holds Its 16th Meeting with Government Representatives in Attendance
(MENAFN- News) ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, 24 April 2025: The Board of Trustees of the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) recently convened its 16th periodic meeting, chaired by His Excellency Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees, and attended by board members and representatives of government entities.
The meeting reviewed updates on the implementation of the 2025 operational plan. Government representatives were briefed on approved human rights programmes, the mechanism for conducting field visits and updates to the complaints system. The Board also examined developments in the Legislative Lab, including the list of laws under review, as well as topics addressed by the Knowledge Lab, which focuses on educational and awareness initiatives.
Additionally, the Board discussed progress on field visits and awareness workshops carried out by its Field Visits Committees and specialised technical and human rights teams. These efforts aim to monitor and evaluate human rights conditions on the ground.
The meeting highlighted key updates on human rights communication initiatives, including awareness campaigns and media coverage, that promote a culture of human rights and enhance public engagement with the NHRI’s official channels and platforms. Efforts to strengthen the institution’s active participation and interactive presence at various human rights events and activities were also emphasised.
