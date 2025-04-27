403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
SelfDrive Mobility Launches Car Rental Services with No Deposit Across Daily, Weekly & Monthly Plans
(MENAFN- Nausheen Shamsher)
Dubai, UAE – April 2025 – In a move set to redefine convenience in car rentals, SelfDrive Mobility—a leading mobility tech company and the region’s foremost car subscription and rental platform—has announced the launch of its Zero Deposit offering, now available across daily, weekly, and monthly rentals in five key markets: the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. This strategic expansion reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to simplifying and enhancing the customer rental experience by eliminating the need for security deposits, making mobility more flexible, accessible, and financially stress-free for consumers.
Designed for both residents and international travelers, the new offering provides a cost-effective and flexible alternative to traditional leasing and ownership models. With no hidden fees and a fully digital rental journey, SelfDrive is enabling users to drive with ease and confidence—whether for business, long-term stays, or leisure.
“The introduction of Zero Deposit Rentals marks a major milestone in our mission to make mobility more accessible, transparent, and customer-focused. By removing the requirement for upfront payments, we are offering a truly frictionless experience across some of our most active and rapidly growing markets. It is a step forward in making mobility more accessible for everyone—whether you're a tourist, expat, or a resident,” said Soham Shah, Founder and CEO of SelfDrive Mobility.
The Zero Deposit Monthly Rental program offers a host of benefits designed to enhance convenience and affordability. Customers can rent a car without any upfront security deposit, removing the need for advance financial commitments. The service includes flexible monthly plans that are ideal for long-term use, with easy extension options to suit evolving needs. Luxury, and electric vehicles are accessible through a fully digital booking platform via the SelfDrive website and mobile app.
SelfDrive Mobility, established in 2017 in the UAE, has rapidly grown into a leading car rental and subscription platform, offering smart mobility solutions with maximum flexibility. With operations across UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, KSA, UK, Ireland, and Turkey, Selfdrive Mobility has served over 1.5 million customers from 95 different nationalities. The platform provides unique access to more than 100 car models from 50+ renowned brands directly from dealerships, ensuring a perfect match for every customer’s needs.
Dubai, UAE – April 2025 – In a move set to redefine convenience in car rentals, SelfDrive Mobility—a leading mobility tech company and the region’s foremost car subscription and rental platform—has announced the launch of its Zero Deposit offering, now available across daily, weekly, and monthly rentals in five key markets: the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. This strategic expansion reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to simplifying and enhancing the customer rental experience by eliminating the need for security deposits, making mobility more flexible, accessible, and financially stress-free for consumers.
Designed for both residents and international travelers, the new offering provides a cost-effective and flexible alternative to traditional leasing and ownership models. With no hidden fees and a fully digital rental journey, SelfDrive is enabling users to drive with ease and confidence—whether for business, long-term stays, or leisure.
“The introduction of Zero Deposit Rentals marks a major milestone in our mission to make mobility more accessible, transparent, and customer-focused. By removing the requirement for upfront payments, we are offering a truly frictionless experience across some of our most active and rapidly growing markets. It is a step forward in making mobility more accessible for everyone—whether you're a tourist, expat, or a resident,” said Soham Shah, Founder and CEO of SelfDrive Mobility.
The Zero Deposit Monthly Rental program offers a host of benefits designed to enhance convenience and affordability. Customers can rent a car without any upfront security deposit, removing the need for advance financial commitments. The service includes flexible monthly plans that are ideal for long-term use, with easy extension options to suit evolving needs. Luxury, and electric vehicles are accessible through a fully digital booking platform via the SelfDrive website and mobile app.
SelfDrive Mobility, established in 2017 in the UAE, has rapidly grown into a leading car rental and subscription platform, offering smart mobility solutions with maximum flexibility. With operations across UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, KSA, UK, Ireland, and Turkey, Selfdrive Mobility has served over 1.5 million customers from 95 different nationalities. The platform provides unique access to more than 100 car models from 50+ renowned brands directly from dealerships, ensuring a perfect match for every customer’s needs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment