403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
SRMG Media Solutions (SMS) Signs MoU with Veyron Marketing to Unlock New Advertising and Innovation Opportunities
(MENAFN- SRMG) Riyadh, 23 April 2025, SRMG Media Solutions (SMS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Veyron Marketing, a leading media buying and marketing agency in Saudi Arabia and a subsidiary of Naif Alrajhi Investment. This strategic alignment aims to elevate the regional media and marketing landscape by enabling Veyron Marketing’s clients to access SMS’s dynamic portfolio of advertising solutions, including innovative digital formats, branded content, and experiential advertising.
As a next-generation, data-driven media solutions company, SMS delivers innovative, results-focused advertising strategies. By utilizing proprietary first-party data, advanced AdTech solutions and AI-driven audience segmentation, SMS creates personalized campaigns that drive growth, innovation and profitability. As the exclusive media partner for SRMG’s prestigious brands, SMS manages a distinguished media portfolio that includes Asharq Al-Awsat, Asharq News, Asharq Business with Bloomberg, Al Eqtisadiah, Akhbaar24, Arab News, Hia, Sayidaty, Billboard Arabia, Manga Arabia and thmanyah. With a global reach of more than 170 million users, SMS delivers engaging content across a diverse range of platforms, including digital and social media, websites, apps, newsletters, TV, audio channels, podcasts, print, and experiential IPs.
Veyron Marketing has built a strong reputation for its innovative marketing strategies and expertise in media planning and buying. This MoU comes at a pivotal time as both SMS and Veyron continue their growth trajectories. Through this partnership, SMS will extend its footprint into traditional media formats, a key strength of Veyron’s offering, enabling more holistic, 360-degree media solutions for brands and advertisers.
The agreement is underpinned by a shared vision to advance the region’s marketing ecosystem by fostering innovation, expanding digital capabilities, and unlocking new commercial opportunities. Both SMS and Veyron bring a deep understanding of the Saudi market, complemented by extensive global reach, positioning them to drive long-term value for advertisers.
Ziad Moussa, Managing Director of SMS, stated:
“This MoU represents a significant step forward in our mission to transform the media and marketing landscape. By combining our respective strengths—Veyron’s local expertise and our global reach—we are poised to deliver integrated, high-impact campaigns that drive growth and innovation across the Kingdom and the region.”
Mohammed Al Esmail, Managing Director at Veyron Marketing, added:
“Our alignment with SMS opens up powerful new opportunities for our clients. By integrating our traditional media strength with SMS’s advanced digital and content capabilities, we are enabling advertisers to connect with audiences through more meaningful, data-driven, and multi-platform strategies.”
With this strategic MoU, SMS reinforces its commitment to redefining media and advertising in the MENA region and beyond. To learn more about how SMS can transform your advertising strategy, visit or contact ....
As a next-generation, data-driven media solutions company, SMS delivers innovative, results-focused advertising strategies. By utilizing proprietary first-party data, advanced AdTech solutions and AI-driven audience segmentation, SMS creates personalized campaigns that drive growth, innovation and profitability. As the exclusive media partner for SRMG’s prestigious brands, SMS manages a distinguished media portfolio that includes Asharq Al-Awsat, Asharq News, Asharq Business with Bloomberg, Al Eqtisadiah, Akhbaar24, Arab News, Hia, Sayidaty, Billboard Arabia, Manga Arabia and thmanyah. With a global reach of more than 170 million users, SMS delivers engaging content across a diverse range of platforms, including digital and social media, websites, apps, newsletters, TV, audio channels, podcasts, print, and experiential IPs.
Veyron Marketing has built a strong reputation for its innovative marketing strategies and expertise in media planning and buying. This MoU comes at a pivotal time as both SMS and Veyron continue their growth trajectories. Through this partnership, SMS will extend its footprint into traditional media formats, a key strength of Veyron’s offering, enabling more holistic, 360-degree media solutions for brands and advertisers.
The agreement is underpinned by a shared vision to advance the region’s marketing ecosystem by fostering innovation, expanding digital capabilities, and unlocking new commercial opportunities. Both SMS and Veyron bring a deep understanding of the Saudi market, complemented by extensive global reach, positioning them to drive long-term value for advertisers.
Ziad Moussa, Managing Director of SMS, stated:
“This MoU represents a significant step forward in our mission to transform the media and marketing landscape. By combining our respective strengths—Veyron’s local expertise and our global reach—we are poised to deliver integrated, high-impact campaigns that drive growth and innovation across the Kingdom and the region.”
Mohammed Al Esmail, Managing Director at Veyron Marketing, added:
“Our alignment with SMS opens up powerful new opportunities for our clients. By integrating our traditional media strength with SMS’s advanced digital and content capabilities, we are enabling advertisers to connect with audiences through more meaningful, data-driven, and multi-platform strategies.”
With this strategic MoU, SMS reinforces its commitment to redefining media and advertising in the MENA region and beyond. To learn more about how SMS can transform your advertising strategy, visit or contact ....
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment