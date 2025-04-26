When A British Influencer Meets The Canton Fair

In the smart home appliances section, Jason was drawn to a refrigerator that can "think"-it provides recipes based on ingredient inventory and even enables users to check its contents remotely via smartphone. In the new energy vehicle section, autonomous electric cars and swappable-battery scooters left Jason exclaiming, "This is the future of transportation!"

The significance of the Canton Fair goes far beyond an exhibition; it provides a stage for real-time global trade transactions. Every year, buyers from over 200 countries strike deals worth billions of dollars here, forging partnerships that shape global supply chains. "This is no ordinary trade show," Jason said in his video. "As a global commerce hub, it showcases not just business opportunities but also the immense momentum behind 'Made in China.'"

Jason's video has attracted enthusiastic responses on international social media platforms, with many global netizens commenting, "Jason is the most enthusiastic explorer in China to share values of truth."

