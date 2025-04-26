FRA Reports EGP 118.5Bn In Total Financing For February 2025

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) announced that total financing provided through entities under its supervision - including capital market activities and non-banking financial services - reached EGP 118.5bn in February 2025.

According to the FRA's latest report, this figure includes EGP 49.6bn from share issuances, EGP 32.6bn from the issuance of securities other than shares, EGP 11.1bn from financial leasing contracts, EGP 8.1bn in financing extended to medium, small, and micro enterprises (MSMEs), EGP 6.4bn from consumer finance activities, EGP 7.9bn from factoring services, and EGP 2.8bn from mortgage financing.

The report also revealed that the total value of registered notices on movable assets in the Movable Collateral Registry had reached EGP 3.2trn by the end of February 2025. Meanwhile, the outstanding balance of financing provided to MSMEs stood at EGP 83.3bn.

In the insurance sector, total premiums collected during February 2025 amounted to EGP 9.6bn. Of this, EGP 5.3bn was generated from property and liability insurance activities, while EGP 4.3bn came from life insurance and fund formation activities.

The sector disbursed a total of EGP 4.9bn in insurance claims during the same month, with EGP 2.2bn allocated to property and liability insurance and EGP 2.7bn to life insurance and fund formation.

Property and liability insurance covers protection against risks such as fire, theft, and damage to assets including homes, cars, warehouses, and goods. Life insurance and fund formation activities refer to life policies, death insurance, bodily accident insurance, and other related products.

Additionally, investments from newly established private insurance funds amounted to EGP 2.2bn during February 2025.

The report further highlighted that corporate sustainability bonds worth $499 million were issued during the month. Their equivalent value in Egyptian pounds was calculated based on the average February 2025 exchange rate of EGP 50.44 per US dollar.