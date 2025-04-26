MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) After an In-depth Analysis of the Online Gambling in Canada, Frumzi Casino Was Rated as“Overall Top Choice” Based on Players' Feedback, Outstanding Selection of Games and High Quality Bonuses

Vancouver, April 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Frumzi Casino , an international online casino present in 30+ hours which entered the Canadian market in early 2025, has been rated as the“Overall Top Choice” amongst all the best online casinos in Canada in 2025, after an in-depth analysis of the online gambling industry in the country.

The team in charge of the in-depth industry analysis was made up of 10 iGaming specialists, which rated Frumzi Casino as the Overall Top Choice based on the large number of games available, generous bonuses and promotions, fast payouts and guarantee of fair outcomes.

Frumzi Casino offers the biggest online gambling bonus in Canada, rewarding new players with 100% extra on their first deposit + 200 Free Spins + a secret bonus which can be free money or extra free spins. All players interested in claiming this offer, can do it now.

“Frumzi Casino is Amazingly Easy to Use and This is a Big Reason Why We Picked It”

According to the specialists in charge of conducting this analysis, Frumzi Casino is the easiest-to-use online casino in Canada, highlighting its intuitive sign up process, which the platform has open disclosed:

Click here to visit the official Frumzi Casino websiteClick on“Register”Choose your favorite Welcome BonusEnter your email and create a passwordClick on“Next Step”Fill out the sign up form with the requested informationClick on“Create Account”Make your first deposit and receive 100% extra on your first deposit + 200 Free Spins

Alternatively, the platform has disclosed players can join via FunID, making it much easier to create an account, make a deposit and start playing.

“Frumzi Casino makes it so easy to start playing, even if you have never done it before” -“... they have engineered their platform to be so intuitive that you can sign up, make a deposit and find your favorite games in a few clicks”.

All the players interested in joining Frumzi Casino to claim the welcome bonus and play any of the 8,000+ games available on the platform, are invited to visit the official website:

“We Used a 7-Step Review Process to Analyze to Find the Best Online Casinos in Canada in 2025”

The team in charge of the analysis revealed their 7-step review process which they implemented to identify the best real money gambling sites in Canada available nowadays:

Verify if the site has an active license issued by a reputable online gambling regulatory entity such as the Gaming Board of Anjouan, Curacao Gaming Control Board or Malta Gaming AuthorityVerify if the site has been audited by a reputable auditing firm such as iTech Labs, Certified Fair Gaming or PWCAnalyze the quality and quantity of games, focusing on the variety across different categories and the quality of the providers (Evolution, NetEnt, Microgaming, Playtech, Play'n Go, Habanero, etc.)Analyze the quality of bonuses and promotions for new and existing players, including the rollover and wagering requirementsTest the payment methods and payouts speed, to determine how fast payouts are and what the limits are, along with the supported payment methodsTest the mobile gaming experience, to see how well it works on smartphones and tablets on iOS and AndroidTest the customer support service, to ensure players can receive professional, efficient and fast answers and solutions.

Using this review process, Frumzi Casino was the online casino with the highest score, as revealed by the team, using a scale from 1 to 10:

License: 8/10Fairness: 10/10Games: 10/10Bonuses: 10/10Payouts: 9/10Mobile: 7/10Support: 8/10

With an average rating of 8.85 out of 10, Frumzi Casino wins its place as the“Overall Top Choice” for playing online casino games in Canada in 2025.

“Frumzi Casino Offers Everything Players Need to Have a Blast Playing on Their Platform”

The team in charge of the analysis revealed the exact reasons why Frumzi Casino was situated at the top of the list of the best online casinos in Canada in 2025:



Over 8,000 real money games available: Frumzi Casino offers online slots, blackjack, poker, craps, baccarat, live dealer games, crash, plinko, and even scratchcards, offering players complete access to all of their favorite online casino games

Outstanding welcome offer: Frumzi Casino offers new players the biggest welcome bonus amongst online casinos in Canada, allowing them to get 100% extra on their first deposit + 200 Free Spins + a surprise bonus which can be more free spins, free money or exclusive cashback

Fastest payouts in Canada: Frumzi Casino features the fastest payouts in Canada for online casino players because it approves withdrawal requests instantly and processes them within the same day, allowing players to receive their winnings in record time

Large coverage of payment methods: The online casino supports credit cards, debit cards, InstaDebit, FunID, Paysafecard, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, Interac, Trustly, Bank Transfer, eCheck and Digital currencies, allowing players to get their money in and out of the platform easily

Generous on-going promotions and bonuses: Frumzi Casino bets on rewarding their players to boost their client retention rate, and hence the platform offers the best on-going promotions for existing players such as cashback bonuses, reload bonuses, free spins, risk-free bets, boosted odds, amongst other perks which place Frumzi at the top of the best online real money casinos in Canada

Offers sports betting: Frumzi Casino extends to the realm of sports and esports betting, giving their players more options for wagering their money and adding variety into their online gaming sessions Available in English and French: The platform is available on English and French, and it includes their customer support channels

“Overall, Frumzi Casino is the best online casino in Canada nowadays... except for one area: mobile gaming” -“... their mobile website works just fine, but they really need to work on and release a native app on iOS and Android, because their competitors are doing it and they cannot be left behind, considering nearly 55% of online casino games in Canada do it from their smartphone or tablet”.

The team has shared a compelling overview on the pros and cons of Frumzi Casino, which they have used at the hour of building the ranking of the best online casinos in Canada and selecting Frumzi as the Best Overall platform in 2025:

Pros



Largest library of real money games in Canada with over 8,000 titles from 70+ world-class providers and developers

Biggest welcome bonus amongst online casinos in Canada at 100% extra on first deposit + 200 Free Spins

Lowest regarding requirement for the welcome bonus and on-going promotions, helping players turn bonus money into real money they can cash out via their favorite payment method

Fastest payouts in the industry with a large coverage of payment methods including credit cards, FunID and digital currencies, featuring instant approval and same-day processing

Largest set of on-going promotions and bonuses for existing players, including reload bonuses, free spins, cashback, rakeback, bespoke bonuses, amongst others Large sportsbooks with over 30+ sports and esports, high odds and exclusive promotions for sports betting such as Boosted Odds, deposit bonuses, risk-free bets, refund bets, amongst other perks

Cons

Frumzi Casino does not have a dedicated native app on iOS or Android, which is an area they have to work on, considering the other best online casinos in Canada have their own native apps.

