Saudi TAWAL Strengthens Global Presence At Towerxchange Meetup Europe 2025

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TAWAL, a Saudi leading provider of telecommunications infrastructure, concluded its participation as a Gold Sponsor at the TowerXchange Meetup Europe 2025, held at the InterContinental O2 Hotel in London on 23–24 April.The event brought together over 150 companies and 80 industry leaders to discuss the future of digital infrastructure across Europe and beyond.TAWAL's involvement reflects its strategic ambition to expand internationally and explore collaborative growth opportunities in global markets. Senior executives from the company contributed to high-level discussions, sharing expert perspectives on trends shaping the future of telecom infrastructure.Abdulrahman AlMoaiqel, Chief Commercial Officer, took part in sessions titled“Towercos and the Future of Technology Enablement” and“Growing Tower Portfolios.” Speaking on industry developments, he stated:“Expectations from infracos are increasing and started to create new trends for clients.”Omar Alrasheed, GM of Commercial Excellence, joined the panel“Connectivity in Mobility: Opportunities in Urban and Transport Networks.” He highlighted the growing role of neutral infrastructure providers, stating:“Neutral host providers become the main partner for cities and transportation authorities to implement the latest and required technologies due to the availability of infrastructure and flexibility of engagement models.”Emmanuel Leonard, Chief International Officer, participated in“Central and Eastern Europe: Following Western Europe's Footsteps?” and remarked on market dynamics, saying:“We anticipate more divestment of tower assets by telecommunications operators in Central and Eastern Europe over the coming years.”Richard Ltaif, Chief Strategy and Governance Officer, contributed to the session“Satellite Integration: Redefining the Towerco Landscape.” He emphasized the strategic value of partnerships with satellite providers, noting:“We believe in collaboration between TowerCos and Satellite providers in terms of 1. Ground Stations development and O&M, 2. Backhauling for remote sites and 3. Helping in coverage of very remote areas where the economics of building a site are not attractive.”TAWAL's presence at the event underscores its commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable digital infrastructure solutions. The company aims to support global digital transformation and contribute to the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 in the ICT sector.As a Gold Sponsor, TAWAL's role at the conference affirms its leading position in the regional and international infrastructure

Tawal company

Tawal company

+966 800 124 0008

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.