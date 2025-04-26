Brooklyn Chop House Introduces 'BCH After Dark' R&B Fridays Near Times Square

The interior of Brooklyn Chop House near Times Square, featuring colorful overhead lighting installations and lounge seating areas.

Brooklyn Chop House launches“BCH After Dark,” a weekly Friday night R&B series with live music, dining, and bottle service near Times Square

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Brooklyn Chop House has launched“BCH After Dark: R&B Fridays,” a weekly late-night series offering live rhythm and blues performances, extended dining service, and bottle-service lounge seating near Manhattan's Times Square. The event takes place every Friday from 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m., repositioning the restaurant for crossover use between traditional dining and cultural programming.

The initiative brings a hybrid dining and entertainment model to the steakhouse near Times Square , located at 253 West 47th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue. On Friday evenings, the restaurant reconfigures its layout to accommodate live performances, guest DJs, and standing-room guests, while maintaining access to its kitchen, bar, and VIP table service.

The series debuted in March 2025 with a rotating roster of nationally recognized R&B artists. Early lineups have included appearances by Busta Rhymes, Trey Songz, and Jagged Edge, with future performers announced on a weekly basis via social media and event platforms. The venue uses RSVP-based entry for standing guests, while seated packages require an advance deposit credited to the food and beverage minimum.

The venue's kitchen operates until approximately midnight, after which a streamlined late-night menu is offered. Popular dinner items such as French onion soup dumplings and 24-ounce dry-aged steaks remain available during the earlier portion of the evening. Bottle service and cocktails continue through the end of the night, with dedicated servers assigned to table reservations. The dress code is smart casual, and access is limited to guests aged 21 and over.

In addition to the main floor transformation, the restaurant opens a secondary lounge area during the event. This lower-level space provides a separate bar, subdued lighting, and a lower sound threshold, offering guests an alternate environment for conversation and cocktail service.

Brooklyn Chop House's expansion into nighttime cultural programming is part of a broader trend seen across New York's hospitality industry. In high-density commercial districts, restaurants are exploring alternative revenue streams and flexible service models in response to post-pandemic shifts in foot traffic, work schedules, and dining habits. The Friday night initiative builds on that pattern, providing an offering that appeals to a mix of late-shift professionals, local nightlife patrons, and visitors from nearby theaters and hotels.

Positioned as a steakhouse near Times Square with high-volume capacity, Brooklyn Chop House caters to both pre-theater diners and post-show crowds. Its proximity to Broadway stages, office towers, and major transit lines supports a growing demand for late-evening dining and entertainment options. While the restaurant maintains standard lunch and dinner service during the week, the Friday night programming marks a new direction.

The“BCH After Dark” series is scheduled to continue throughout the spring and summer seasons. Management has indicated that adjustments to programming or additional late-night formats may be considered based on turnout and artist availability. Performance and ticketing information is updated weekly across digital channels.

About Brooklyn Chop House

Brooklyn Chop House is a New York City restaurant concept that combines traditional American steakhouse fare with Asian-style dumplings and fusion dishes. The brand operates full-service locations in Manhattan's Financial District and near Times Square. Founded by hospitality partners Robert“Don Pooh” Cummins and Stratis Morfogen, Brooklyn Chop House emphasizes flexible, high-volume dining formats that adapt to a range of consumer preferences and scheduling needs. The group continues to expand its operational footprint with an interest in experiential programming and scalable urban hospitality models.

