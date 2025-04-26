Dr. Madeline Camejo Selected For The Empowered Woman Award Of The Year By IAOTP

Dr. Madeline Camejo will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Camejo, Vice President and Chief Pharmacy Officer at Baptist Health South Florida, was recently selected for The Empowered Woman Award for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Dr. Madeline Camejo will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala./award-galaWith over two and a half decades of experience in the Pharmacy industry, Dr. Camejo has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader Dr. Camejo is an experienced Pharmacy Executive over seeing multi-site facilities with a demonstrated history of working in the hospital, oncology, ambulatory & health care industry. She is skilled in Healthcare Consulting, Performance Improvement, Acute Care, Ambulatory, Specialty and Oncology Pharmacy and has a strong Informatics background.Prior to her current position at Baptist Health South Florida, where she is responsible for strategizing, developing, and executing pharmacy initiatives that support and grow pharmacy clinical services and operations system-wide, Dr. Camejo was the Vice President of Specialty and Pharmacy Services in the Memorial Healthcare System.Dr. Camejo has earned several notable awards and recognitions throughout her career. She has published numerous articles, co-authored a book, several presentations on a range of industry trends and topics, and has made countless media appearances as a subject matter expert.She earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from The University of Central Florida and earned her PharmD from Nova Southeastern University in 1997.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Camejo has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She was recently selected for Top Chief Pharmacy Office of the Year and this year she will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala this December at the fabulous Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for her selection for The Empowered Woman Award.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Dr. Camejo for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Dr. Camejo attributes her success to her perseverance and mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys photography, horseback riding, traveling the world and experiencing other cultures. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit:

Stephanie Cirami

IAOTP

+1 212-634-4427

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.