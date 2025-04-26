403
Kremlin Announces Victory in Kursk
(MENAFN) The Kremlin revealed on Saturday that Russian troops have entirely expelled Ukrainian forces from the Kursk area of Russia.
Based on a video shared by the Kremlin's press office, Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov informed Leader Vladimir Putin that the military campaign had reached its conclusion.
"Comrade Supreme Commander, the last settlement in the territory of the Kursk region, the village of Gornal, has been liberated from Ukrainian units today," Gerasimov announced.
He noted that Ukraine's efforts to gain ground had not succeeded in meeting their strategic aims — which included compelling Russia to redeploy its troops from other battle zones and gaining land to use in upcoming diplomatic discussions.
Gerasimov also expressed appreciation to North Korean fighters who, as he stated, "fought shoulder to shoulder" with Russian military personnel in reclaiming the Kursk area from Ukrainian control.
He clarified that North Korean soldiers operated solely within Russian borders under a mutual pact that permits Russia to call upon North Korean troops for homeland defense.
Russia launched its "special military operation" against Ukraine in February 2022. Ukraine initiated its offensive into the Kursk area last August.
