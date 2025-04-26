403
Pakistan Holds Strike in Protest Against India's Treaty Suspension
(MENAFN) A countrywide shutdown protest took place throughout Pakistan on Saturday, aimed at opposing India's termination of a vital water-sharing agreement with Islamabad, and to express support for Palestinian and Kashmiri causes.
The demonstration, endorsed by numerous trading groups and commercial organizations, was organized by Jamaat-e-Islami, a prominent religious-political party, which has consistently denounced what it describes as Israel's genocidal war in Gaza.
The call to strike was widely observed in Karachi, Pakistan’s main business hub, where most marketplaces, retail outlets, and shopping plazas stayed shut.
Broadcasts from several local TV channels showed that markets, commercial streets, and malls were also non-operational in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Peshawar, and numerous other cities.
Nonetheless, some neighborhood stores, including drugstores, remained open.
Merchants organized demonstrations in cities including Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore to protest India's withdrawal from the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, along with other measures, following a recent attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that resulted in the deaths of 26 people.
The already strained relations between the two nuclear-armed nations have further deteriorated following this latest development.
