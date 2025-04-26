403
Al Safadi Opens Its First Mall-Based Location at Dubai Festival City
(MENAFN- Clickon Group Mena) – Al Safadi, the award-winning family-run restaurant chain, known for its authentic Lebanese cuisine, announces the opening of a branch in Dubai Festival City, it’s first location within a shopping mall.
The brand’s expansion to one of Dubai’s premier lifestyle destinations will ensure that more guests can enjoy Al Safadi’s signature flavours in a convenient and scenic setting, reinforcing its reputation as a go-to destination for Lebanese hospitality.
“This expansion aligns with Al Safadi’s vision to make authentic Lebanese cuisine more accessible across the UAE. By opening branches in key locations, the brand strengthens its presence, reaching a wider audience while maintaining its commitment to quality and hospitality,” says Fadi Safadi, CEO.
The Dubai Festival City branch will attract a diverse audience including residents, corporate professionals, and international visitors. With a seating capacity of 300 guests across indoor and outdoor spaces, the restaurant provides a stunning view of the waterfront promenade, offering an atmosphere of refined comfort. Designed with understated grandeur, the interiors feature a seamless fusion of warm lighting, luxurious materials, and natural elements, creating an ambiance that is both elegant and inviting.
“With Dubai Festival City’s unique mix of shopping, dining, and entertainment, it was the perfect choice for our next expansion. We wanted to bring our authentic Lebanese flavours to a location that truly embodies Dubai’s dynamic lifestyle, ensuring that more guests can experience the warmth and heritage of Al Safadi in a setting that is both convenient and stunning,” adds Safadi.
Whether for casual dining, business meetings, or celebratory gatherings, Al Safadi at Dubai Festival City delivers a sophisticated yet welcoming setting that caters to every occasion.
Guests at Al Safadi’s Dubai Festival City branch can look forward to savouring the same authentic flavors that have made the brand a household name across its five UAE locations. Under the expertise of Chef Omar, the menu at Al Safadi continues to showcase signature classics alongside seasonal specialties. Prepared with the freshest, high-quality ingredients sourced directly from Lebanon and crafted using time-honoured cooking techniques passed down through generations, each dish is a true celebration of Lebanese culinary heritage.
As the UAE’s dining scene continues to evolve, Al Safadi’s entry into Dubai Festival City signifies a new era of accessibility without compromising on its core values of excellence and tradition. With further expansions planned across Dubai and the Emirates, the brand remains steadfast in its vision to bring its elevated casual dining experience to every community.
