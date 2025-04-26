Qatar To Host 2025 Global Security Forum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar will once again serve as a global platform for high-level security dialogue as it hosts the 2025 edition of the Global Security Forum from April 28 to 30. Held under the patronage of HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, the Forum returns for its seventh edition under the theme:“The Impact of Non-State Actors on Global Security.” This invitation-only event will take place at the iconic Raffles and Fairmont – Katara Towers, in Lusail City.

This seventh edition of the 2025 Global Security Forum will convene world leaders, senior government officials, security professionals, academics, and civil society actors to examine the growing influence of non-state entities on global peace and stability. As the international security environment evolves, the Forum will explore how actors such as transnational terrorist groups, private military companies, criminal syndicates, and digital disruptors are challenging state-based security frameworks and reshaping geopolitical dynamics.



The Forum will commence with opening remarks by HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. Confirmed speakers and attendees include ministers, national security advisors, intelligence officials, internationally recognized experts, senior academics, and renowned media personalities from around the world.

In parallel, GSF 2025 will host a diverse series of side events, with many focusing on community engagement, emerging technology, and regional diplomacy. These include discussions on post-conflict reconstruction in Syria, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in security, mediation frameworks under international humanitarian law, and a special session hosted by Qatar University on global governance.

As in previous years, the findings and key takeaways from GSF 2025 will be compiled into a strategic insights report. This will serve as a resource for global stakeholders, offering forward-looking policy recommendations across the domains of counterterrorism, cybersecurity, international diplomacy, and more.

The Global Security Forum 2025 is organized by the Qatar International Academy for Security Studies (QIASS) and The Soufan Center, in cooperation with several high-level institutions serving as strategic partners, including the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED), New America, Arizona State University, Defense One, and The Soufan Group. This year's edition continues to reinforce Qatar's position as an essential hub for strategic security dialogue and a catalyst for cross-border cooperation.