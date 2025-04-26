Dubai AI Week Hackathon Showcases The Power Of Agentic AI On Final Day Of Dubai AI Week

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)As Dubai AI Week 2025 drew to a close, the final day spotlighted the next wave of innovation with the Dubai AI Week Hackathon: Agentic AI, held at AREA 2071 in Emirates Towers Boulevard. The hackathon brought together developers, creatives, and innovators to build autonomous AI agents tackling real-world challenges across sectors such as travel, logistics, finance, and real estate.

The event was hosted by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI), an initiative of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), and delivered in collaboration with Hackmasters. It was hosted part of Dubai AI Week 2025, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation. The Week was organised by DCAI and DFF and featured 10 key events from 21 to 25 April 2025 at AREA 2071, the Museum of the Future, and various locations across Dubai.

The hybrid-format hackathon began with virtual collaboration from 21 to 23 April, culminating in two days of intensive in-person hacking and demo sessions at AREA 2071. A total of 170 participants formed 36 teams, developing autonomous agents capable of executing complex tasks with minimal human input. 10 teams qualified for the final round on Friday. In the final stage, the top three teams were recognised and awarded valuable prizes for their cutting-edge and innovative solutions.

Expert mentors and judges from DEWA, Microsoft, DeepOpinion AI, Al Futtaim Group Real Estate and other leading academic institutions and government authorities supported participants throughout the event, offering technical insights and strategic guidance.

Dubai AI Week 2025 featured a rich line-up of strategic gatherings and activations aimed at accelerating AI adoption across every sector. These included the AI Retreat, Dubai Assembly for AI, the Global Prompt Engineering Championship, the Machines Can See Summit, the Dubai AI Festival, and AI in Schools Week. The event was hosted by DCAI, an initiative of DFF, in collaboration with key government and private sector partners, to position Dubai as a global testbed for responsible, impactful AI innovation.

This year's edition brought together over 10,000 participants, 180+ speakers, 150+ sessions and workshops, and 140+ live activations, alongside the participation of 25+ global technology companies and 15+ country delegations.