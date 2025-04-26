Al Tayer Appointed Chairman Of Salik Company, Abdulmuhsen As Vice Chairman

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

The newly elected Board of Directors of Salik held its first meeting for the new term (2025–2028), during which His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer was elected as Chairman of the Board, and Mr. Abdulmuhsen Kalbat as Vice Chairman.

During the meeting, the Audit Committee was formed under the chairmanship of Mr. Abdulmuhsen Kalbat, with members His Excellency Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Mr. Faisal Belhoul, and Dr. Aisha Bin Lootah. Additionally, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee was established, chaired by Mrs Almarri and comprising Mr. Abdulla Al Madani and Mr. Sabah Alshamsi as members.

At the outset of the meeting, His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer expressed his gratitude to the members of the previous board, expressing his aspiration to build upon past successes during the current term and to implement more strategic projects that enhance investments and expand the company's operations.

He affirmed that Salik is committed to diversifying its revenue streams through pioneering initiatives in the fields of technology, smart mobility, and infrastructure services, in alignment with its current strategy and in a manner that strengthens its global leadership in delivering sustainable and intelligent mobility solutions.