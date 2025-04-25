Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister And Foreign Minister Hussein

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Dr. Fuad Hussein in Washington, D.C. on April 25. Secretary Rubio and DPM/FM Hussein discussed the importance of Iraqi sovereignty for regional security and stability. The Secretary praised Iraq’s efforts to promote regional de-escalation and constructive dialogue.

Secretary Rubio and DPM/FM Hussein discussed opportunities to expand economic cooperation and increase trade and investment between the Unites States and Iraq. The Secretary commended Iraq for hosting the first-ever U.S. Department of Commerce-designated trade mission in Baghdad earlier this month, resulting in billions of dollars in agreements with U.S. companies.