Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister And Foreign Minister Hussein
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:
Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Dr. Fuad Hussein in Washington, D.C. on April 25. Secretary Rubio and DPM/FM Hussein discussed the importance of Iraqi sovereignty for regional security and stability. The Secretary praised Iraq’s efforts to promote regional de-escalation and constructive dialogue.
Secretary Rubio and DPM/FM Hussein discussed opportunities to expand economic cooperation and increase trade and investment between the Unites States and Iraq. The Secretary commended Iraq for hosting the first-ever U.S. Department of Commerce-designated trade mission in Baghdad earlier this month, resulting in billions of dollars in agreements with U.S. companies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment